One Card Tarot Reading For November 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, November 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

But, what does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

There’s good news and then there is great news. This tarot card reveals that something wonderful is about to happen in your life.

You may not really know what seeds you have planted in the past that will brief you a harvest.

However, something wonderful is definitely coming your way, so anticipated it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Big dreams and ambitions come with large emotions.

And you will want to hone in on them and not let yourself be controlled by what you feel.

Remember, that your mind is superior to your heart, and that is why it’s about it. Whenever you feel you are reeling out of control real yourself back in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

There are a lot of moving parts to a particular project that you were working on, and it may feel overwhelming to have to manage them all.

Be sensitive to time and resources. Don’t try to over extend yourself. Remember it’s OK to pace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Always smart to listen to your intuition, but if you are filled with self doubt and lack confidence, be sure to test what you feel with the advice of a friend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Money is tough to come by right now, but this dry spell won't last forever.

You will be in a better position once things settle down again for you. Your hope is not in vain.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You didn’t think you would recover from such a catastrophe your life, but look at you finally starting to rise above from the ashes.

This is very new start is about to begin, even though you may feel slightly intimidated or shy about starting new, take the risk and put your first step forward into your new life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

There are only so many hours in a day, and you have a lot to do. Priorities need to be put in order, Libra.

Don't let yourself be side-tracked by distractions. You have to be careful as the day will fly by quickly and be gone before you know it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

It’s good one too many challenges finally start to slow down.

You’re able to catch your breath and put the past behind you. Don’t anticipate more negativity coming your way, the worst is over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You've been walking on eggshells lately, and it's time to shed those negative vibes so you can walk into your life without fear of being under the microscope. Enough, already. There's no room for this in your life anymore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You are heading upwards and are at the peak performance in your career.

Something good is coming to you so be sure to remain ambitious and work hard towards a goal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have bright ideas and so many options to choose from to reach your end goal.

It's going to be hard to narrow down your option to just one thing, but test the waters until what feels right reveals itself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is not revealing who they truly are around you.

You are letting your guard down for no reason and you’re going to be hurt. If you get a sense that someone is in-genuine, trust yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.