One Card Tarot Reading For November 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You are falling into a rat and it is costing you money. Be careful. He will want to avoid complacency..

Change things up. Try something completely different than what you have been doing. Remind yourself that nothing changes until something changes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

It’s hard to except that what you want or need is no longer available to you.

You are dealing with a person who has decided that they are no longer going to invest in a relationship.

Even though this is difficult for you to wrap your mind around, he will have to except the terms and move on to the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You may be trying and contemplating with the idea of how to spend some money you have recently come into.

You might consider splitting your gains and buying some thing for yourself and also use part of it for a gift purchase before the holiday season peaks in the next week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Things are starting to slow down a little bit for you and now you can finally catch your bearings once again.

This is a great time for you to catch up on lessons and revisit areas that you need to work on and improve.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You cannot make someone be motivated when they have decided that they are not interested in what it is that you are doing.

You can only make an offer and hope that they do the right thing for themselves and that you benefit as well. Do not allow yourself to be on the begging end of the stick.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Even though you may want to break away from the way things have always been done now may not be a good time.

Especially if you’re trying to enter in the field of nonprofit, it might be better to align yourself with an organization that shares your goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are having strong emotions, and it is good that you have a support system around you to keep you accountable.

Avoid allow yourself to fall back into isolation. While it is good to listen to your inner voice, it’s also good to have confirmation of things as well.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

A project or a job that you’re trying to complete may prove to be a liability more than an asset.

It’s important for you to do things that make business sense not just give you a sense of purpose. You may have to decide whether or not you want to proceed in the new year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

It’s time to surrender and stop arguing with someone who has decided that everything and anything you say is wrong.

Instead of wasting your breath and time trying to change the dynamic, remember that you can only work on yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You’re entering a truly creative time for you to use your imagination in a powerful way.

This is a great time for you to lean on your insight and intuition, especially if you were getting feedback from others saying that they would pay you to do the work that you do as a hobby.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

It’s the perfect time to try and start a family. You are entering a peak cycle of fertility and may be able to conceive a child that you want.

If you are not trying to get pregnant, the energy is there for a new idea to come to fruition.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Some things may not be fair for you or others right now. But that does not mean that things can’t change.

This may be when you have to get involved more intensely with Blogging or legal matters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.