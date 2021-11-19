Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 20, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 20, 2021.

We learn to see things from a distance as the Moon moves into an air sign and brings our sensibility to a heightened level.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Aries

Financial problems always seem to put a damper on the romantic side of love, but there's something beautiful and so miraculous waiting for you if you can find a way to partner without treating things like you are enemies.

It takes a lot of patience to step back and view the problem from the outside, but you can do this.

Taurus

Laughter can help you to solve nearly any problem that you face.

You may not like all that you're going through, but a bit of humor can go a long way to help you to rise above the adversity and see your relationship for all the good that it brings.

Gemini

Try a little harder one more time and see if persistence works.

You're burning off some karma in this new relationship and it's hard for you to see beyond the pain, but you will find that when you realize that you're both here to learn and grow from each other for the sake of your future - and past lifetimes, it's less problematic for you later on.

Cancer

It's time to be creative when it comes to love, and you have to run towards your relationship, not away from it.

It's going to be an emotional time for you to explore what your relationship can be, but there are angels watching over you and your partner and they bring with them lots of blessings for love.

Leo

Enjoy what you have in your love life, especially if it has four legs.

It's a wonderful time to bond with a pet and to enjoy the company of your furry companion. You can stop and learn from your dog or cat about the joys of relationship, patience, and loyalty.

Virgo

Wedding bells? It could be your turn to be the bride and not the bridesmaid.

You are in for a true surprise and when you see that your mate had planned all along to pop the question and ask you to get married, it's going to feel incredibly overwhelming and inspiring — all at the same time.

Libra

A positive mindset is not enough, and you need more than that to get your relationship past this hurdle.

You are in a situation where you may not really things improving. It's heartwrenching, but what if this is moving you in a new direction and closer to your real soulmate? Would it be worth the pain then?

Scorpio

Big changes in your love life are in order, and you will want to explore the world with an open heart and an open mind.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You don't need to keep your feelings suppressed any longer. There is a light at the end of this lonely tunnel, and your fate will meet you at the end of this journey you've been traveling.

Sagittarius

Sometimes you just have to let your mind rest on an idea, and when your heart tells you that things will get much better, believe it.

Let some time pass to clear the energy. Don't allow yourself to become so intensely focused on just a moment in time when you have your entire lifetime to figure it out — especially if it's real.

Capricorn

When you love someone, you are naturally curious about their life and what they are up to. So, when you find yourself intrigued and drawn to this person for a variety of reasons, it's your heart speaking to you about the way you feel... even if your mind has not registered the emotions yet.

Aquarius

Sometimes you just cannot get your family to accept the person you love, and you may find it hard to be happy when you're with this person. You have a big decision you need to make about your relationship. Are you going to love someone for you, or are you going to value them when other people do?

Pisces

It's time for a deep, healing, cleanse when it comes to your heart and your soul You've been carrying a great weight on your shoulders and so when you feel like you just need to let things rest and settle down before replying, that's a power move for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.