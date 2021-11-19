Your Full Moon in Taurus horoscopes is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting November 19 to November 20, 2021.

Since the dawn of humanity, we have been fascinated by the Moon. We've been feeling its influence all along, sometimes acknowledging it, sometimes brushing such notions aside.

Yet, the Moon does have an influence on our planet. It rules the tides, our moods, and so much more. The Moon is a part of Earth, as are we. The Moon is familiar to us as it is family.

In November, we have the Beaver Moon, named by Native Americans to honor the time when beavers prepare for Winter.

Spiritually, this meaning passes on to us, as well, as we begin our first steps into the darkness of Winter ahead.

What makes this Full Moon even more special than usual is that it is going to be shadowed by the Earth, making it a lunar eclipse, making this the longest eclipse that's occurred in over 500 years.

Welcome to the Full Lunar Eclipse Moon in Taurus. This is the time for transformative energy and contemplation.

Full Moon Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Starting November 19 - 20, 2021:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect a sudden breakthrough. This lunation is going to bring Aries good fortune via transformative action. What you plan on doing with your future will be made certain in your mind during this time.

This is a good time for you to forgive those you've held grudges against. Set yourself free from the burden of the people who've wronged you, as all they can bring you is heavyweight and regret. It's time to set yourself free, Aries.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This Full Moon transits your sign and puts you in touch with what you need to do in order to get out of whatever emotional trap you might be in, right now.

This lunar eclipse should work like a charm for you when it comes to putting your life together. What once didn't make sense and only left you feeling confused and perhaps fearful, now seems clear.

There's a path you can envision now, and it is advised that you act on this clarity. Act now, start the mechanism of change up.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This Full Moon will act as a quickening agent for you, Gemini. This means that you will come to terms with what you prioritize and you will focus on this, rather than waste any more time on that which is secondary.

Focus is what your personal transformation requires, and that means stick-to-it-ive-ness. While you are able to concentrate, you oftentimes lose sight of why you do what you do. This Full Moon will help to get you back on track.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone's love life will be affected by this lunation, however, yours will be, and it may come with an emotional upheaval. There are aspects to your romantic life that don't feel authentic, as if you've been living a lie.

This is about to change. Something inside you will 'click' and you will realize that there are some hard decisions that you have to make in order to right any wrongs that have happened. This will take work, but with clarity of vision, at least you'll know what the plan is.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This Full Moon is going to act as a stimulant to you, in terms of career and professional life. You've been taking your time, figuring out where you want to use your talents, yet time is moving fast and you're not moving with it. It's time to make a decision; which direction are you heading towards?

Time is of the essence here, and you will be needing to nail down a career move. If you want the praise and the kudos for being great, you actually have to do something that will grant you that stature. The Full Moon is like your personal Director of Photography, and it's now saying, "Action!"



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What will be most obvious about the Full Moon's influence on you is in the way you'll notice how little you've changed over the years, and how it might possibly be time for some serious redirection.

You've clung tightly to the old ways, and now you're starting to feel like a relic; maybe you could learn a little from people who are younger than you, rather than reject all information if it comes from an unknown source. This is the time for you to open to youthful energy and learn from it. It's time to see this as a positive move. What's the worth of a path if it is not walked on?



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to grow up, Libra, and that is not meant to be condescending. This Full Moon is about to make it very clear to you that you need to let go of childhood dreams, as well as childhood nightmares.

There is something in your life that you've held on to for way too long, and it's come to the point where you either progress or you get left behind - and you won't like that. Let this Full Moon act as a prompt for you to improve on your life and think about the future.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you have to look forward to is lightening your load, Scorpio, as this Full Moon practically insists that you take time off to regroup.

You are accustomed to doing things your way; you rarely take suggestions and when things don't work out, you deny their importance, shrugging your own mistakes off as if they were part of the plan. Well, that plan rarely works out for you, so it's time to get realistic. Work with what you DO have, rather than dream about what you don't have.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Transformation is big with Sagittarius during the Full Moon in Taurus. You are now in pursuit of the truth. You've never been one to stand for lies, and now, you simply cannot stand anyone wasting your time with false remarks or misleading information.

This is the beginning of a new season for you, as you come to recognize how short and sweet life is. From here on in, you will tolerate nothing less than honesty from friends, acquaintances, and loved ones. You are no longer the 'three strikes and you're out' person. You've whittled that down to one strike. One strike, and they're out.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This Full Moon is all about getting you out of your comfort zone and into something quite exciting. You have always accepted your fate, which has been generally quite good to you, but it's become mundane and this lunation is about to bring that mediocrity front and center.

You are someone who adores excellence, and yet you've settled for way less. It's time to up the ante on what you expect for yourself. It's now time to consider yourself a part of the excellence you have only gazed at from afar.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a change coming in terms of the family dynamic. You can expect to see a location change or a new person joining the family soon. Home-life will be affected by the Full Moon, and emotions will be on high; you may feel overwhelmed by all the newness, and adapting may be hard, at first, but this is just a taste of what's to come.

With an open heart and mind, you'll be ready to work with whatever transformative actions come your way. This transit gives you focus and clarity, plus a keen sense of what's to come in the future.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Much like the Eclipsed Full Moon itself, you are also well aware of your brilliance, even though it's been hidden behind the shadow of something much larger.

This is the time of your life when you recognize your worth and decide on making it known to others. There is no more time to hide or slink into the shadows — life is short and precious and you need to make your presence known.

You have so much to give the world — you need to start making that into a reality, Pisces.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda