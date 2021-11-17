3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The Full Moon In Taurus November 18-19, 2021

We've always heard about the Full Moon and its magic; even if we weren't inclined to believe in magic or the power of the Moon and the stars.

There was always something about 'praying' beneath the Full Moon that made us feel that our wishes would be granted.

For those zodiac signs who believe and for those signs who don't, there are still so many of us who glance up at the Moon in the sky and hope that this beautiful lunar body will smile down upon us, giving us what we truly want.

Starting November 18 to November 19, 2021 there are three zodiac signs who find their true love during the Full Moon in Taurus.

On November 18 and 19, the Full Moon will be in Taurus - a very, very loving zodiac sign, and one that promises some very real dreams to come true for certain zodiac signs. This is a time for manifestation - what we've asked for may very well be coming true, especially if what we've asked for is true love.

True love — not a fling, not a crush, nothing temporary. We wish for lifelong love. The kind we can trust. The person we can trust. And for some very lucky zodiac signs, there will be great good fortune coming their way, in love, during the Full Moon in Taurus.

Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The Full Moon In Taurus November 18-19, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've already found your true love, and as you've come to know, this is the gift that keeps on giving. There's no one 'new' coming your way, but what is about to happen is that you are the person you've come to acknowledge as your true love is going to up their game to a new level, and you will be thrilled.

You didn't think it could get this good, and yet, it keeps getting better.

Now, you ARE someone who believes in the power of the Full Moon and being that it's in your sign right now, you feel like a million bucks. Love has a beautiful affect on you; you glow.

You feel confident, happy, supported. You can finally relax into trust - a thing you find incredibly hard to come by. Full Moon in Taurus is like a dream come true — it's all good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

For a long time there, you shunned the idea of true love, thinking it an ideal that only sets a person up for disappointment. Why bother? Your attitude was, of course, self-protective, and who could blame you?

There are so many broken hearts out there, it seems unnecessary to become one of the many...and yet, during Full Moon in Taurus, you unwittingly fall in love with someone, and that person happens to derail you completely.

All these thoughts of 'love doesn't exist' suddenly become, "holy smokes, I think I'm in love and this person is AMAZING!"

Yes, you, Libra. You can and will fall in love with someone who is worthy of your emotion and up to giving you all the love you need. And that love is true, my friend.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Ever since you were a child, you dreamed of true love. Sure, it was a fantasy, but you couldn't help but think something like this could be real - and made for you. During Full Moon in Taurus, you may find yourself in the position of finding your true love, Pisces, and knowing you — you'll dive right in.

This is what you've always wanted, and this lunar power is driving it right to your doorstep. This is someone you already know and care for, but there's a new dynamic in motion here, and it's taking you into the true love zone.

This person is really exciting to you, and they see the same in you. They see a future with you, and they want to be good to you. During this time you will get to see that they are honest and mean nothing but positive intentions. Happy Full Moon, Pisces. Looks like you finally got your dream come true.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda