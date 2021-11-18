Love Horoscope For Friday, November 19, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 19, 2021.

We have a Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus, and this one is special as it's the longest, lasting eclipse in over 600 years.

With this Full Moon involving Uranus, the planet of chaos and the miraculous, we can expect to realize something about our love life that we had not seen before.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Aries

How will you know if things will work out if you won't accept the date, Aries?

You might be making a list of reasons why you can't go out and have fun, but the truth is you can take precautions and figure it out as you go.

Take the time to see if someone's interest could lead to more. You won't know until you try.

Taurus

This relationship may not work the way that you imagined it would, but with faith and hard work, your relationship could become a powerful friendship instead. Who knows?

Maybe you and your partner may consider counseling or you can be encouraged by other couples to grow stronger and more supportive toward one another. A retreat or a vacation to hit the restart button this holiday season could be in order.

Gemini

Create special memories, Gemini. It's time for you to enjoy life on your own terms, with or without another person.

It's not good to feel stuck in a rut when it comes to love. Try new things. See what adventure you can take with each other. Aim to create something mutually satisfying that gives you a strong sense of harmony and togetherness.

Cancer

If your heart is telling you not to give up on your relationship, then you may decide that you are willing to work harder on staying together against all odds.

This can be a tough decision for you when you have not had enough reason to hang in for much longer. You may just not be ready to give up or let things go.

Leo

You've been making excuses for the person you love and now it's time to let them feel the consequences of their poor decisions.

Sometimes shielding a person from themselves only accelerates their angst and this is what finally gives the situation away.

Virgo

You are ready to change your mind about love and you may start to feel like you miss your friends and the people you've met along the way.

You don't have to be just in a relationship and have no friends, and you don't have to be friends with people and exclude yourself from having a relationship. You can be both and still do well, Virgo.

Libra

It's good to have a little bit of exploration in your future. You've allowed yourself to get stuck in a rut when it comes to love, but now it's time to get out there and explore the world with your partner. Update your passports. Plan a cruise. Seek out your new adventure.

Schedule a night way at a bed-in-breakfast. You won't know where the road will lead until you decide to take that first step.

Scorpio

Sometimes a person can hide their love so well, you can believe that they are dead inside and feel nothing. This can break your heart and make you cling harder than usual.

But, this isn't going to work for you for too long, so, you will want to be open to all the ways people share their love, and just because it's not the way you would do it, does not make it any less real.

Sagittarius

When you do something nice for another person, do you hang your good deed over their head?

No, of course, you don't, Sagittarius, so why would you allow someone to do that to you and call it love? Don't believe a lie just because it's pretty and convenient to do so. If the action isn't loving, it's not for you.

Capricorn

Someone who loves you but is constantly afraid that you'll leave them or acts with anger when they feel that they fall short is likely going through too many things that make it impossible for your relationship to flourish.

You want to be there for your friends and family but the emotional expense may be too costly. Right now, it may be time to say 'I need space" to avoid paying a price for something someone else did.

Aquarius

You can still choose to love even when someone else refuses to play nice. This does not mean that you will let them walk all over you or that you leave yourself open to being under an attack.

It can mean that you need to step back, regroup and come back to the relationship later with a clearer understanding of your boundaries. Aim higher when it comes to love; you deserve it.

Pisces

When you are down to the last of your karmic relationship lots of old ways start to reveal themselves.

This is to show you how far you've come and to also help you to remember how to steer clear of old ways in the future.

You have learned to be thankful and to grow your character through these challenging times. The next relationship is going to be so much better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.