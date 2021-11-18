One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, November 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

So much is happening in our world, that it's impossible not to have an inner reaction, too.

But, what does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's time to choose: logic or love? You have to know what your heart wants, and it's important for you to dig in until you find that place of peace when making this type of decision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Have an open mind and an open heart. Your discernment about the situation you face is in process. You are just starting this journey, and soon you will discover that this time of life was character-building.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Detach from the outcome, Gemini. Allow yourself a chance to see what the universe does without your involvement. Let fate deliver what you need, without strings attached.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Focus on the ideals of love, Cancer. When you meet someone who thinks and loves like you, it's a magical adventure.

You have the ability to raise your level of loving-kindness to the heights you desire because you no longer dream alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You don't have to fight every battle, Leo. You bring into your life what you have been thinking of each day. So, manifest higher things like love, loyalty, and friendship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old ways do not mean they are the best ways, Virgo. Live in the moment, even if that means you have to accept a new way of doing things. Right now, so many changes may not make sense, but eventually, they will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Decide what you want when it comes to love: new or something you've already been offered. It's always tempting to think that someone you haven't figured out can be a better partner.

But, there are things left to explore in the relationship you're in now, so why not try to dig in more deeply into what you've been blessed with already.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Know your value, Scorpio. You may feel like others don't treat you the way that you ought to be treated, and it's so important during these times to be good to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You can manifest what you want in your life now, Sagittarius. Think clearly and ponder what you need in your life, and call it to yourself by the things you say, do and take action on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

There's a joy that comes to you when you are prepared to let the universe take over, Capricorn. It's always good when you can make small acts of trust that build your life in the way that you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Each step you take moves you on the path toward hope or away from it. You don't have to fight for something that you don't believe in. Save your energy for those times that you feel like you must be true to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Bad news and good news can be treated in the same fashion right now. You can appreciate the truth of a situation instead of judging its reality. It's best to know where you stand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.