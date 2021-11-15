Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 16, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 16, 2021.

We hit hard times in our love astrology on Tuesday as the planets battle some challenges between Venus and Pluto.

The energy is harmonious, but it may not feel that way. Venus is focused on work, and that may mean escalating problems in order to solve them.

Aries

Come clean, Aries. There are things that just need to be brought to the light, and you'll feel better.

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and this brings powerful change to your need for transparency. Exercise honesty in all things; with yourself and with others. A clear conscience will do you good.

Taurus

Some things are just not meant to be and it takes a big event for you to see it for what it is. The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and this brings powerful change to your relationships, and this can be the final straw to break the camel's back.

It's important for you to take a step back, Taurus, to see if your problems are able to be worked out or if it's time to consider divorce or a breakup.

Gemini

It's important to feel good about yourself, and when relationships are stressful, this can be a hit to your body from the way you sleep to how you eat.

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and this brings intense energy to your sector of health and wellness, and it's a signal to pull yourself together. You have to take better care of yourself, and you need to do it for yourself, not anyone else.

Cancer

There are things you want and need but aren't getting right now. It could be that your dating life has flatlined or that you are not in the position to push too much for what you feel is necessary to make a relationship strong because your current relationship just isn't there. yet.

However, you're going to feel the need to take action as the Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and you will find it necessary to make significant improvements in the area of romance, if not now, soon!

Leo

No one likes relationship drama, but when it's problems that are taking place among your folks you feel like a pawn in the center. This is not fun for you and it can turn you bitter against love.

During the Scorpio Sun in harmony with Pluto, there can be some changes in the dynamics related to the family, and this can give you the courage to ask nicely not to be the sounding board for both parents right now.

You have plenty of other things to worry about, and whether or not they are going to stay together, get a divorce or just maintain the status quo is not one of them.

Virgo

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and it will be impossible to ignore the need for an important conversation, and it won't be pretty.

Undertones and passive-aggressive energy is upsetting and you are likely to have a fine-tuned ear to what is taking place.

You can tell when things are being presented with anger and well, you're ready to confront the problem head-on.

Libra

Love and money? You are starting to wonder if the idea of love is more about income and finances than the actual emotion involved when two people fall in love.

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and you will find money to be an area of contention in your relationship. This can feel hard to take as the assertive side of you protects what you believe to be yours, and if you sense any selfishness on the part of the other person,

Scorpio

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and you are ready for bigger and better things in life for the sake of yourself.

You are feeling ambitious and if your partner does not want to enjoy this thing called life with you, then you may wonder why are you even together? Where is all this headed, and what do you have to change to make them see the light at the end of the tunnel, the same one you wished they would be on with you but are refusing.

Being the one to have to push your partner to greatness is exhausting, and likely not your bag of tea. You are only going to be able to handle this for so long, and then you'll need to focus on yourself, perhaps leaving this person in your dust.

Sagittarius

Some memories are just not worth your time or effort. The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and your past is ready to be put behind you. Holding on to old photos of your toxic ex?

Or maybe you've been lurking someone's social media in hopes to catch a glimpse of their interest? You know better, Sagittarius... and you're above these types of actions,

Capricorn

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and a friendship can suddenly become something more or the awkward push to make it so can finally break things down to nothing.

A relationship that is built on trust, fidelity, loyalty, and an understanding of who you are inside and out is invaluable, but the question is do you want to cross the line of no return? If you do, how will that affect your friendship should things not work themselves out later?

Aquarius

Work and duty call, and you have to make a decision about priorities. Of course, relationships are important, but you need money to pay the bills, too.

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and work can create a lot of tension where love must go to the backseat, and this can be heartbreaking for someone who just wants to spend time with you.

Try not to be insensitive or feel that this is an imposition on your needs. A few minutes of patient explanation can do wonders to build morale while love is waiting on you.

Pisces

There's nothing worse than feeling like you've awoken from a bad dream, and it can be super tough to know if you're the reason why things went south when you tried so hard.

The Scorpio Sun harmonizes with Pluto, and your belief in love can be challenged to the core, but this wake-up call is good for you, even though it comes with a bit of heartache. Better an inconvenience now, Pisces, than a catastrophe later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.