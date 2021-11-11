11/11 Horoscopes for 2021, How The Luckiest Day Of The Year Affects Each Zodiac Sign

On November 11th (or 11/11) we set forth on a day full of luck and chance. 11/11 is a day that we find our focus aligning with who we wish to grow into while leaving behind the person we no longer resonate with.

What makes 11 so lucky in astrology? The number 11 in astrology is seen at the end of the cycle, inspiring the collective through expression and art.

The day resonates with the energy of the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and coincidentally, the day starts with the Moon in this zodiac sign.

How will 11/11, the luckiest day of the year, affect your zodiac sign's horoscope?

In some moments we can feel this time is absolute chaos, however, we need this tower moment to see miracles birth from the rubble. This is a day to welcome in as we come closer to completing another cycle in the zodiac calendar.

This November 11 will highly influence the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) while not causing too much of a disruption for cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn), and even less for mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces).

Many will finally have the courage to cut off the toxicity that has been dragging them back. In doing this doors will open instantly to show for the bright future they were unable to see before.

All good things come to an end but this is to make room for grand opportunities beyond your wildest dreams.

11/11 Horoscopes for November 11, 2021 For Each Zodiac Sign:

Luckiest zodiac signs

Taurus

Taurus, if you wish to see the heaps of luck waiting for you today it is best that you lead with kindness.

Today you have the day to make a difference in someone’s life, and in turn, it is likely that a difference will be made in yours.

There may be areas of your life you cannot change, which can be frustrating. However, that doesn’t mean you’re incapable of changing the world.

Leo

Leo, it’s finally time to release that idea of perfection you have been holding onto and embrace a new standard for what you can expect from yourself.

Set yourself free from believing that you have to always be on for your stardom to shine brightly.

There is a call to balance to return to your beautiful, chaotic life. Your wonders are not one-dimensional.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this is the day you allow your imposter syndrome to die without offering it a helping hand to consume you.

This day calls you to recognize the amazingness that tingles in your very being.

Apply to the job you don’t think you’re meant for, send that DM to the person you want to collaborate with. Believe in yourself and you’ll be amazed to see how much others start seeing your visions more clearly.

Aquarius

Aquarius, if you don’t feel you’ve found a home it may be time to consider going back to your roots.

Who was the person who breathed life into you? Who was the person that believed in you when there was no one else?

Don’t let your pride stop you from showing your appreciation. Pour into those who saw your light when the world was dark, your life may fall back in line after falling off track.

Most fortunate zodiac signs

Aries

Aries, you are finding it easier to stand up for the inner peace you have deserved for far too long.

This is a day you will find that your boundaries are louder than what others expect from you. Stand your ground.

You don’t need to be pushed past a breaking point to have reason to defend your happiness and comfort.

Cancer

Cancer, your confidence is infectious and oh so attractive today.

If you continue to walk through with this much lack of doubt you may be able to convince the rest of the world that you are as amazing as you know yourself to be.

Practice expanding your horizon, apologizing when necessary, and owning your own glory.

Libra

Libra, today is about prioritizing your truths and aligning with them as loudly as you support what no longer serves you.

It’s time to detach from the path you’ve already run through and commit to the passion that has been calling to you.

Not every love is meant to last a lifetime. Know when things have run their course, and then flee towards the spark that excites you.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you always show others the patience that you wish they would show to you. It’s time to express that patience inwards and appreciate that you are a growing thing, needing light, nutrients, and time to blossom.

Honor your energy and your space over protecting someone else from the hurt you know too well. You can’t save yourself by rescuing another person.

Fortuitous zodiac signs

Gemini

Gemini, you may surprise even yourself with how resourceful you are finding yourself today.

This 11/11 can be granting you the financial security you may have stressed yourself of not having yet.

Be aware and observant today as well as allow your creativity to lead you. Move with the flexibility of following your soul, not with the structure of what others demand.

Virgo

Virgo, this will be an important day to pour the love you have to give towards your support network of people, especially taking notice of how much admiration you have for those you call your strong friends.

Your charm exudes through your pores and helps others remember why they adore you so much in the first place. You may find that by sharing your affections with others you can be a little more focused when it comes to your goals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as a person who lives many lives in one lifetime, you know that people change. It may be time to let go of the resentment you have been holding onto.

Anger can be a magnificent motivator but it can leave you a little stuck. It’s okay to release resentments that keep you restrained. If you love someone, go talk to them instead of glaring at them to get the hint. One conversation could change your whole life.

Pisces

Pisces, today you have the chance to realign with the way you view love.

It is important that with your heart you are giving it to those who you feel deeply aligned to and not just those who offer the easy words you need at the moment. Find the passions that consume you and banish cheap thrills that offer no sustenance.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.