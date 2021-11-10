3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During Moon In Pisces, November 12 - 15, 2021

Three zodiac signs who are lucky in love get the benefit of the Moon in Pisces, November 12 to November 15, 2021.

The Moon in Pisces, which transits on November 12, 2021, is one helluva romantic cosmic gift.

Where we once might have thought that love left us in the dust, we may come to see just the opposite happen to us, during this kindly transit.

Moon in Pisces will smile down upon certain signs, letting them in no uncertain terms that love has not only NOT left them for dead, but that they are in for some major positive happenings.

Moon in Pisces brings luck in love. It makes sure connections get made and that people show up on time. Moon in Pisces brings out very intense emotions in us, and fortunately for many, those emotions will be reactions to all the love that is coming our way.

Not everybody needs the love of a partner — sometimes 'luck' in love means that friends come through, and co-workers do nice unexpected things.

Sure, it can imply romance as well, and most likely does for certain zodiac signs. All in all, Moon in Pisces brings out our loving side, which in turn acts like a beacon on the horizon; the right one is heading our way. That's pretty lucky!

Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love During Moon in Pisces On November 12, 2021:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've gotten to the point in your love life where all feels like it's going well, and not much bothers you. That's saying a lot, as there's generally always something that bothers you. But in love — nothing seems to be getting on your nerves, and during Moon in Pisces, you may even find that love excites you.

What you once felt was mundane but good enough, is now turning into something that's actually fun. You are starting to look forward to coming home and seeing your partner, rather than simply feeling 'it's OK' and yada yada.

That Pisces energy softens your mood and makes you more accessible. This means that your partner won't be berated every time they come near you. Now, if that isn't Virgo seduction at its finest, I don't know what is!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will find luck on this day, in love and in friendship. You pride yourself on being independent, and at times that's given you both freedom — and loneliness.

You tend to become standoffish, and that's put many people off; they don't want to approach you because they recognize that you're so self-sufficient that you may not want to be bothered with any person, hanging around.

While you don't see yourself as snotty or elitist, you come off that way, and people's reaction to you has left you, well, alone. And being alone is NOT what you want, in fact, you feel you're ready and willing to accept someone into your life.

Good thing you feel this now, during Moon in Pisces when your love life is about to take a turn for the MUCH better. Stay open for this one, and watch your attitude, Sagittarius. Make an effort to be nice and all will go your way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

If there's anything you want success in, it's love, and while that hasn't been too much of a problem for you — your mind likes to work overtime, and so you create worrisome situations that exist as problems only inside your head.

Moon in Pisces can go two ways for you; it can exacerbate your negative mental paranoiac thoughts, or it can open the door to a new perspective on love. There's a good chance you'll follow the path into the new perspective, where you'll be able to see the person you love in a new light.

All that you feared is unwarranted; this person adores you, and maybe it just took a little jolt from Moon in Pisces to make you calm down and see all the love that's right in front of your eyes. Call it luck, or call it success — whatever it is, it's filled with love and it's all for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda