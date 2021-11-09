3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Sun Opposite Uranus Starting November 10 - 14, 2021

The main problem with transits such as Sun Opposite Uranus and their affect on us mere mortals is that we want things to make sense, and this transit wreaks sheer havoc on that idea.

For three zodiac signs who see heartbreak during the Sun opposite Uranus transit this week, it's a doozy.

Things are not going to make sense, and that covers just about all topics. However, we are most sensitive about the topic of love and trust, and during this transit, starting November 10th through November 14th, we may come to see much of our love and trust flipped on to its head.

No one looks forward to heartbreak, in fact, we are somewhat hubristic about it — we don't enter any relationship, ever, with the idea that 'this one's going to rip my heart out — can't wait!'

While we may not all be that trusting, we rarely engage with others if we actively distrust them. We never see heartbreak coming until it's too late, and it's coming, for some.

What may come up as a reason for all this heartbreak is the idea of irreconcilable differences; you and someone you know simply cannot get along.

You can't agree on priorities, and you don't feel safe expressing yourself. That's where the dissolution of the relationship begins and the heartbreak starts to signal its journey.

Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Sun Opposite Uranus Starting November 10 - 14, 2021 :

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In your case, this is not related to love or romance, but it is about friendship. You don't like to consider gossip as a trusted source, but more than one person has told you that there's someone in your life that is consciously saying nasty things about you.

And this is someone whom you believe to be your trusted friend. Sun Opposite Uranus shines the light down on this unwanted truth, and you will come to see that the person you trusted and depended on — is no friend of yours.

What a harsh reality, what a proverbial smack in the face. This news really brings you down - you didn't think it was possible for this friend of yours to be that...different from what you believed them to be. That's the thing, Gemini - they were always that way. It took Sun Opposite Uranus to make you see the heartbreak of being friends with them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On November 10, someone you trust will do something unexpected — they will turn on you. They are completely into throwing you under the bus for something they believe you've done to them, and they waste no time in getting rid of you.

There is no talk, no explanation: Sun Opposite Uranus brings out the rudeness in their manner, and they bypass all and any of your protests or feelings.

You don't stand a chance with this person, and in all honesty, you're way better off without them in your life.

If they can give you up for dead now, they can do it again and again, and it would be best if you remove them from your life.

This transit will make you associate this person with heartbreak, and that is all you will see when you think of them in the future. Do yourself a favor and move on as fast as you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This transit is going to do two things to you. It's going to wake you up to your own naiveté, and it's going to harden your heart for the future.

Recently, someone pulled a fast one on you.

And you almost fell for it - you almost let your heart get involved, but something was way too screwy about this person's attention and you caught on to the weirdness before it went overboard.

You saw the heartbreak coming, and you were smart enough and self-protective enough to get outta Dodge before the bullets started flying. This person is garbage to you now.

You see them as someone who is willing to toy with another person's heart, and as far as you know, that heart is most certainly NOT going to be yours.

Sun Opposite Uranus gave you the insight to walk away, and the quick-thinking skill to see heartbreak before it started.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.