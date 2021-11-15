One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are just days away from the Full Moon in Taurus, and the energy of change is felt stronger than ever.

It's time to set an intention for change. Wherever the direction of your life leads you to be, that's where to focus your energy.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

A creative block can be a true inconvenience if not managed quickly, Aries. The real question is whether or not you're holding a grudge against someone. Is there forgiveness in order?

It's not that you are letting a person get away with their wrong-doing when you write this problem off. What you're saying is that you are willing to wipe the slate clean and remove yourself from any further negativity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

It's time to get serious about what you want from life. You have so many things that you need to focus on right now, and one of them is being the grown-up you can depend on.

The days of footloose freedom are over. Trust the universe to guide you, but also do the work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Better choices. You are getting a lot of input and good advice from friends who see and understand that you are a person who tries harder than you ought to for all the right reasons.

Your generosity may feel inhibited right now, but sometimes it's best to hold back the flood gates of your love, even if it's just for now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have the love and support you need in your life, and would it make any difference to you if you thought that you were strongly supported? You are.

You can believe in the collective energy of friends and family. No one is going to let you fall without being caught on the way down.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgment, reversed

You can't always fight things with so much vitriol. You have to face battles, but there are a million ways to win a war against someone you think is out to get you.

Always claim your peace of mind first, as this is the greatest thing you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

When you face a lot of conflict from others, it's an opportunity for you to strengthen your character and to see how amazing it is to let go of what you can't control and focus on what you have the power to change.

You can take action, Virgo, even if these are just baby steps, they are big ones in the grand scheme of things.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

When things always stay the same it's a sign that you are not growing. Yes, it feels good to live a life that's predictable, but at the same time, your mind needs room to grow.

Challenge yourself. Do something you've never done. Start to work into the daily things that scare you a little bit and push you to be stronger, smarter, and braver.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Your actions have consequences. Are you prepared for what those are? Your words, self-talk, and the way you think and act are little intentions that send energy out into the world.

What comes back to you is nothing short of who you are from the inside out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

The weight of life is heavy, but you can release this negative energy and decide that no matter what happens from here on out, you are going to be content and happy.

You are the maker of your fate and the one who designs your destiny. Don't let little things get under your skin to undermine your excellence and wealth of inner power.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You have done the hard, hard work of building the life you wanted, and now you see that there is more to do. Your happiness is on the line, and this is a difficult path for you to bear.

However, once you face the fear and the anger, you'll find that this is just a small stepping stone to things much greater than you had ever dreamed. This is just the beginning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Nothing is as it appears, and it's plain to see that you have to be open and ready for whatever comes your way.

The world is always turning and changing. You have to be prepared to be flexible and to take things as they come.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Time to set aside that impulsive and restless nature, Pisces. You are so ready to take on the world, but what if you need to just slow down a little bit and rest into things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.