Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 11, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 11, 2021.

We are not out of the woods yet with the harsh, mean-spirited energy of a Mars Mercury conjunction. This conjunction is taking place at the tail of the Scorpion zodiac sign, so as we move forward, it's guards up and eyes open when it comes to love — especially if betrayal has entered the mix.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Aries

Be spontaneous, Aries. The week has been a bit stressful, so now it's time to blow off some steam.

It's time for you to fill your mind with happy thoughts about love, life, and what will be one day.

Taurus

It's time for a change, Taurus. You're headed for a big surprise in your love life. Things are only beginning now for you.

The world is opening doors and creating a chance for you to explore all that love can be when with the right person.

Gemini

Put the shoe on the other foot, Gemini. When it comes to relationships it's not about who did what or who did not.

It's about the team working together to build a life. You don't want to be the one person who is always saying what you've done, incorporate the 'we' as much as you can.

Cancer

Focus on joy, Cancer. Make laugher a priority today. Finding something to smile about can help boost your spirits and bring your mood into a positive mindset. This is a great way to reinstill the energy of good love.

Leo

Chin up, Leo. Don't hold things inside of yourself for too long. Openly share what you're afraid of and what you're feeling. Listen to your heart and your inner voice as they show you what you need to do when it comes to the expression of true love.

Virgo

It's time to let it go, Virgo. You have to believe in yourself and think of what's in your future. If someone has decided that you're not the one they want to be with, you can't change their mind. You can only strive to make the most of your future.

Libra

Have discernment, Libra. Decide for yourself what you want. You don't need to get permission from others as to who you ought to date or fall in love with. It's a decision only you can make for yourself. Who knows? You may prove them wrong.

Scorpio

Trust your instincts, Scorpio. Imagine the way your life could be. Don't just see what you have now.

This is going to change. Nothing is written in stone. You need to think outside of this box and realize there is so much more out there in life.

Sagittarius

Believe that things happen for a reason, Sagittarius. When you fall in love with a best friend, chances are the chemistry was there all along. You may have ignored it, but likely everyone else noticed the tension, too.

Capricorn

Focus on togetherness, Capricorn. Have fun. Do things together. Play, and go on exercise dates. You don't need to just sit at. home and do nothing but the same thing. Have an adventure.

Aquarius

What are your priorities, Aquarius? Simplify the things in life that make everything so complicated. Start with love and what you feel can be predictable just for you and the family will follow.

Pisces

Make a decision, Pisces. Soon you will not have the luxury of time to choose what path you will take. If you were not happy before, what is going to make that difference in your love life?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.