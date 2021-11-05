One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 6, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, November 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, the Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius.

The day's numerology is a Life Path 4, the Manager.

We are at a place in time where impulsive activity is to be avoided, and we should work hard on ourselves and make decisions that are sensible and smart.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

Love has a strange way of reviving itself when you aren't expecting it to come back around. An ex-lover could finally come back to their senses to realize you are 'the one'.

But, you Aries, have moved on, and you are not too willing to open a door on someone who slammed one in your face when you hoped they would reconsider your love.

Closure can come to you through this experience, but it can also be a painful goodbye that feels like a mixed-matched hello.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Why do good things happen to people who don't deserve it?

It's hard to wrap your mind around the good fortune and misplaced luck of an enemy that hurt you and does not deserve a reward for their bad behavior.

You may find it hard to swallow and to accept but this is not your decision to make. Things happen for a reason, whether or not you feel it's warranted.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Tap into your psychic energy. Your mind is open to the possibilities of what is on the other side, and in a flash what you may see can indicate news or a path you need to take.

This opportunity could be missed if you rush through the day and allow the haste of life to dominate your inner voice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

A woman is in your life and she wants to help you to accomplish all that you hope to be.

The beauty of your mentor relationship is that you can open up your heart without fear of judgment and discover wisdom, truths, and things that you needed to know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon, reversed

Someone has decided not to be faithful to their relationship, and you may suspect their infidelity and straying as it is happening.

How will you handle what your gut is telling you is happening? Will you confront or let it slide until a confession comes your way?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords, reversed

When a relationship doesn't work out, it's so hard to find yourself again. This is why you should not rush out and start taking on a lot of new things just yet.

You're vulnerable, Virgo. Let your mind rest in order to avoid making a romantic mistake that could be avoided while on the rebound.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You didn't know this person would not do what they said they would.

You truly believed in their intentions toward you, so when you find out later that you are dealing with a poser, it hurts. But, consider this, Libra. Aren't you glad that you found out now instead of later?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Star, reversed

You've let the light inside your heart grow dark and this has become a problem.

You can't hear your inner voice speak if you've become an unbeliever that the spiritual realm is real. You may feel jaded, but try to restore your belief in love, life, and what's beyond the unseen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Death

A beautiful new beginning is here for you born from a loss of something you found precious and dear to your heart.

You may not have the chance to do this all over again later, so embrace this opportunity to travel from one path to the next. Take on the journey that makes sense to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hermit, reversed

So antisocial, you've removed yourself from friends and the people who want to spend time with you.

What do you gain by being by yourself all of the time? It may be emotionally safe at first, but in the end, the person you hurt is yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

You are ready to let this go. You worked so hard to build what you have enjoyed, but it's time to share what you have with someone else. You have a chance to be generous. So why not?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

So you have hit your last nerve and it hurts. You are not likely to recover from this situation and the chances of restoration is silm. It's time to start thinking of the future and leave this past behind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

