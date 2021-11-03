Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 4, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 4, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, November 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of secrets.

Bad things happen and it can strip you of your belief in love. And as a result, you don't want to open yourself up to anyone ever again.

However, this Moon will begin to work on the walls you've built around your heart and give you a glimpse into what could be.

Perhaps, the biggest lie you've told yourself is never again and after this Moon, you may move closer to maybe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of commitments.

Even when life gets tough, It's good to make a decision that you will recommit yourself to the care and concern of the person who has your heart.

It takes a big person to swallow their pride and make the choice to love despite all the bad things that have happened. And you weigh this decision carefully, but if it's what you want to do then be true to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of daily duties.

There's romantic love, and then there's the type of love that focuses itself on doing the things that need to be done that shows that you care.

Today, even though someone may not necessarily have you falling in love due to their attitude, you will stick to the traditions that brought you together with the hope that the relationship will turn the corner again in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of romance.

It's never too late to show someone that you care. Even though the start has left your relationship for quite some time, you may find that a small gesture means a lot and can start things back up where they were lost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of the home.

You grew up believing love is meant to be and may start to reflect on itself in your own relationship. This can be a dynamic that disrupts the type of home you're trying to create with your partner.

If your significant other complaints or there seems to be something off, evaluate patterns that seemed to mirror any dysfunctional behaviors that you had in the past during childhood.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of communication.

Sometimes communication can become dysfunctional and it's hard to bring things back around to a healthy balance.

This can be when you and your partner finally decide to seek help from a therapist to bring your love life back to where it should be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of money.

Money can be a tense topic for couples, but it's not impossible to learn how to talk about it openly.

Find new ways to work together as a team and be transparent. It can be tough at first, and perhaps uncomfortable, but with love, it is possible for you to be able to find the middle ground and team up in a strong way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of identity.

It's a struggle to decide whether or not to change your name when you get married.

But, it's possible that this decision doesn't have to be made today. Cut it off, maybe don't talk about it if it's upsetting to your mate. Give yourself some time. It's a big decision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not every breakup is going to go smoothly, but that also doesn't mean that it has to go poorly either.

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of enemies, and this brings you to a place where you can make decisions that affect the trajectory of your life in a lot of ways.

You have more control and influence than you realize right now. You don't have to be a victim of life's circumstances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're in a place of transition, and you will grow from it. The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of friendships.

Some people are not meant to be in your life forever. They come into your world for a season to teach you something and then move on.

The pain of loss can be hard, but you will find that this lesson was so important for you to grow from.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You deserve better when it comes to love. The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of reputation, and the truth is that there was a belief that brought you to this place, and there's a part of you that has to adjust and let go of what you thought you should have.

There's something out there that's better for you. So, once you let go of this right now, you'll find what is truly meant to be yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What do you believe love truly is, Pisces?

The New Moon takes place in Scorpio, bringing attention to your sector of beliefs and the door is wide open to you to see things in a new light.

You are learning to grow stronger each day in love, and you have a chance to be authentic and free to be yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.