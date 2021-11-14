One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 15 - 21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for the week of November 15 to November 21, 2021, is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology during Scorpio Season entering Sagittarius.

It's amazing how one little card can say so much. Oftentimes when we do the Tarot, we set our spreads in formation — past, present, future...and yet, we might also seek out one single card and find that in this one card, all is revealed.

When we have our beautiful cards in reverse, we have entirely different meanings, and those in the know realize that 'reversed' doesn't necessarily mean negative.

In fact, sometimes, it's a royal blessing to get your card in a reversed state, because many times, the meaning is much more significant — and better.

Enjoy your personal reading. Imbibe what you can from it and use it as the lesson of the week. Live long and prosper, friends!

One Tarot Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 15 - November 21, 2021:

Aries

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

This is an interesting Tarot card that tells of friendships once lost that is regained and restored.

This is a card of memory, and in its reversed state it symbolizes nostalgia and the desire to recapture what was once lost.

It is also successful at this recapture, as it is indeed a happy card. What is past is past, and all things are now achievable in friendship and in love.

Taurus

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

This week may have you feeling a bit suspicious; something is not quite right and your intuition is telling you to make an inquiry.

You do need to act on this, or you will feel both overwhelmed and imprisoned by your own doubts. This requires action.

You need to confront the person or situation that is responsible for this gut suspicion that you have so that you can move on.

Gemini

Tarot card: Six of Swords

This card implies travel and speed. You'll be moving quickly this week, Gemini, as work or finance compels you to get on the go to make something happen.

You will probably be accompanied by other people, so this is more than likely about driving somewhere.

It will happen, it must happen, and it needs to take place this week — promptly. No more waiting.

Cancer

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Not anyone's favorite card, as this one represents unsuccessful results.

You made an effort, and this week you will find out that your efforts were in vain.

It's the big thumbs down from the Minor Arcana, and it's telling you that acceptance is in order.

There is no way around this, what was attempted has failed. It's OK, Cancer, we move on. Life comes with many downward-facing Aces.

Leo

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

And the winner is... Leo, with the Ace of Pentacles, is upright and beaming with joy and fulfillment.

Whatever you've done, Leo, you've done it well, and this week is one where much celebration and happiness will occur.

You are stable, secure, financially fit, and it shows! Enjoy the week as this is one where everything shines and sparkles in your favor.

Virgo

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

This is a great warning card, Virgo, and it suggests that you become vigilant about your property and your bank account.

This card, reversed, oftentimes implies theft or loss — a thing you can avoid if you choose to be cautious.

These are hazardous times, and there are people out there waiting to take advantage of you and your hard-earned money.

Be vigilant and all will be OK.

Libra

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are all-powerful this week, Libra, and your power will show as a defense.

You are here to protect someone, and you will do so with courage and justification.

Someone depends on you, and you are only too happy to oblige, and completely cut out for the job of a defender.

You are somebody's Knight in shining armor this week, and you will be greatly appreciated for your efforts.

Scorpio

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

During the week, you'll find yourself very involved in social media and the idea of influencing people.

You may be an influencer yourself, and this week brings out this 'celebrity' in you.

You don't necessarily tell the truth, but you are charming enough to sell an idea, whether you believe it or not.

This card, in reverse, represents amiability and social ease. You will get along with people and they will come to trust your judgment.

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You will be fortunate this week, as someone who cares about you will come forward to make you an offer.

This card implies a woman or a figure of feminine intuition — a caring being who has good advice and a love and respect of life.

This person will make you feel good about yourself, and give you hope for the future.

They are life-affirming and enabling creative acts. Open your heart to them, as they are completely on your side.

Capricorn

Tarot card: Death, reversed

This card has nothing to do with actual death, and in its reversed state, it merely means that you will probably be spending the week half asleep.

You are exhausted, Capricorn, and this is your downtime. It's not depressing, nor is it stressful — it's merely a week where you get some time off (hopefully) and you allow yourself a well-needed mental time out.

Aquarius

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This week is about work and the discovery of what's needed next. It's a week of 'to-do' lists and checking off each tic as you complete the tasks at hand.

While this doesn't sound too exciting, it is an affirmation of good, hard work, and the success it can bring.

You are in a secure place, work-wise, and should you have any worries about losing a job — fear not.

You are on solid ground.

Pisces

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool doesn't refer to you, per se, but to your behavior.

You might overdo it this week, and this card says you most likely will be taking something way too far over the line, in terms of indulgence.

Overeating, over drinking, and burning the candle at both ends. Well, what's to be expected?

It's that time of the year but don't start the festivities too soon or you'll burn out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.