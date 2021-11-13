When we experience the full-throttle affect of the Moon in Pisces, we feel emotionally drained and exceptionally sensitive. Everything has the potential for high drama, and if that weren't enough, we go looking for it.

There's an expression that goes, "If you look for knowledge, be prepared to find it." This basically implies that if we seek out trouble, we should know that trouble is what we're about to get. Enter: relationship problems of the most troubling kind.

Your partner has been disloyal. You don't know this for sure, but you suspect this cheating might be happening.

If you ask them, you know they'll lie. After all, who fesses up for things like this? Some people would rather cheat, keep it a secret, get past the affair and go back home to an unsuspecting partner who is happily unaware.

Then again, there are those who demand ultimate transparency; all truths must be out and lies are not permitted.

We stamp our relationship as 'monogamous' and we won't accept anything that contradicts this status. And you know what happens when we create ideals, right? We get to see them crumble, as ideals are illusory things that can rarely be maintained in the real world.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Their Partner Has Been Cheating During The Moon In Pisces November 13 - 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've cheated and now, it's your turn to be cheated on. Do you like it? No, you despise it. You have just found out that your partner has been in bed with another person. Moon in Pisces doesn't help this, as it makes you feel diminished, paranoid, and hurt beyond your wildest dreams.

The Moon in Pisces didn't make it happen — it was already happening, but the transit made you sensitive enough to pick up on it and investigate if there was any truth to it. And what you find is so NOT what you wanted to see your person is cheating on you, right now, and that's a total deal-breaker in your book.

Funny thing is — it's a deal-breaker in their book, too, which makes them ultimately hypocritical. Now, you have to figure out what to do about this. Let the transit pass, which occurs during November 13 - 16, before you come up with a realistic plan of action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your partner has done this to you before — cheated. You never forgave them, per se, but you let it slide, believing that they would keep their word about 'never doing it again.'

But you've also come to realize that your partner is a liar. Moon in Pisces gives you insight, and that can lead to figuring things out. What you've come to realize is that your partner may be a serial cheater; they don't mean harm by it, but they can't help it.

They swear they are not in love with the people they get involved with, but since when did that make everything OK? It's their body that's out there, being with people who are not you, and that's NOT OK with you. You may be presented (again) with the idea of keeping an open relationship, where you can both see other people. This will, once again, NOT be OK.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are all talk and no backup, Libra. You love the idea of being seen as the free-spirited lover who cannot be tied down. How uncool is monogamy? It's like being chained to a fence, in your opinion. This is, of course, your fantasy of yourself because in real life, you would be crushed if you knew your partner was 'cheating' on you.

All that talk of polyamory was just fantasy — you signed on for a monogamous relationship, and now, you're the fool who is being played. You may even feel like you want vengeance, and that might make you want to cheat on them — just to spite them.

It's become a vicious circle of contradictions in your household. Use Moon in Pisces to gain insight and save your relationship by having a realistic conversation about monogamy and what's really expected of the two of you, within the partnership.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda