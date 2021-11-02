Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 3, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 3, 2021.

We are entering a dark phase of the lunar calendar with the New Moon in Scorpio coming closer to us affecting our love lives and relationships.

The Moon leaves Libra in the afternoon to enter Scorpio and when this happens, things start to stir and awaken our desires for what can be, but first, we have to let go of what will not.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, November 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector of adventure and spiritual exploration. Love is a force that you have to move forward because your emotions may not be strong enough to compel you to take action.

Start off with your mind and make little changes in the way that you think about love. Even if you don't believe you'll ever find that special someone, tell yourself you will. With time, your heart will catch up with your thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to feel as though you are free to love, and lately, that's not been the case. The truth is that you've been shoving your feelings, and sometimes even eating them! This is a problem, Taurus, and one that needs to change.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector secrets. Why keep things to yourself? You might not feel confident to disclose your anger or even your jealousy when it comes to seeing others have what you want so badly for yourself.

But, you need to release these negative emotions; they hold you back, and by letting them go, you open yourself up to the loving kindness that you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a service-minded heart, don't you, Gemini, and you will give someone the shirt off your back, especially if your soft-spot.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector commitment.

This opens the door for talks about what you can do to help someone you see struggling. You know that when you give to someone you care about things come back around to you (not that this is the reason why you do it. It just makes you feel good to help when the timing seems right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have a clear vision of what you deserve in your love life. Sometimes you settle for less because you don't believe you can have more.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector health. This can be the starting point for you to experience success in your relationships.

Start setting boundaries, Look for ways to connect with good communication. Let yourself be alone if you have to be until you meet the right person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be fully present at the moment, Leo. Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector romance, and doubt that you can have it all can creep in when you least expect it. But, that's loneliness talking.

When you release your need to have everything now, you will start to feel more optimistic about the future. Trust that things happen at their own time. Live in the now. There's love here, even if you're single and not in a relationship, just yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be patient with the process. It takes time to have everything you want in the right place. Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector home.

You have big dreams of what this holiday season will be like for you and your loved ones. So, talk about it. Plan it out. Express your ideas and put them into action together as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good quality connections are so hard to find, so when you meet that special person you can talk to all night long it feels as close to magic as you can get.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector communication, and this is the type of energy that makes your soul feel alive while getting close to another person. Keep the friendship going strong and build on it. This is what makes a relationship last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you're on the same page as your significant other, it makes for harmony, smooth flowing ease, and wouldn't it be nice if this could happen when it comes to money?

It might. Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector money. Work as a team. And what is it that's most important for you to manage and what can you let them handle without needing to be in control?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time for a change, and love evolves in ways that aren't always clear at first.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector identity, and it's important to take pride in yourself, your appearance, and your life.

Where have you dropped the ball in self-love? If you've been neglecting your body, mind, spirit or rest, it's time to get back to square one

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Envy is at the heart of all evil, and sometimes it can creep into a relationship between two people who are in love with each other.

Call it competitive spirit or just a sense of falling behind, but the challenges are there.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector enemies, so try to attack the problem not the other person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some people just make life better whenever they are around.

Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector friends.

Surround yourself with friends who love you, have integrity, and demonstrate sincerity. When you know you have the right people in your life, everything falls into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's important to have a good life balance so that you're fully present in your love life, too. Venus is in the sign of Sagittarius, and she speaks with Mercury bringing harmony to your sector career.

Make a point to work with your partner to find cooperation for responsibilities at home, sharing duties when it comes to the kids to make more time for love, dating, and enjoying each other's company.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.