Love Horoscope For Friday, October 29, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 29, 2021.

The Moon is in Leo, and we are full of courage.

When the Moon is in Leo our emotions are rooted in ego, and this can be a good thing when life is a bit crazy.

Love is complicated due to an opposition between the Moon and Uranus, the planet of chaos in stubborn Taurus.

Some zodiac signs will find the courage to leave a relationship, and this can be brought on by a sudden change of heart or realization that things will not change.

For other zodiac signs, they may decide to finally face their relationship problems and overcome them.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of adventure. This can be an exhilarating time but not without moments that scare you.

You may learn the true meaning of unconditional love over the next few days. The point is to know when to take your hand off the wheel and allow love to lead the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of shared resources. Take a leap of faith, Taurus. You have to ask for the things you need and want from your partner.

You can't expect someone to understand subtle hints. They can be missing out on the best relationship of their lives and really want that with you. Speak up and don't mince your words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of commitments. There's a time when you have to decide you won't settle for less than what you deserve.

You have to look at this relationship and make a decision if it's what you need or want. Only you know but it's fair to fully be all in, or if you're not, then say you're ready to leave and breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of health.

A good relationship leaves you feeling energized and not drained. It can be hard to wrap your mind around what this unconditional love would feel like since you've been drawn into something that's drained you.

But, the secrets of love are there for you, Cancer. The design of love was meant to be uplifting for you. Not meant to bring you to a place where you feel so low.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of romance. You have to put your heart on your sleeve, and let it all out. You enjoy the good stuff.

The hugs, the kisses, and yes, even the tears. You don't need to pretend that you're immune to the sweetness of life. Enjoy it. Give into the feeling and let yourself be loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of home, and this may be a surprise to everyone but you're ready for a mini-vacation.

You've felt cooped up since the pandemic and even though things have lightened up, you're ready to travel and see the world. You don't want to let the year-end without doing one romantic getaway with your sweetie. Book a trip, soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of money.

A part of you want to save and not overspend, but the holidays are coming and that's where your mind is.

Start buying what you think you'd like to gift. Don't be stingy, but also don't go crazy. Think sentimental, and you can't go wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of enemies.

It's so hard to hate someone you cared about in the past, but their actions can push you to the edge.

Today, try to forgive the person who broke your heart. Don't let anger and resentment make you a prisoner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of friends. You have so much love to give, so when you're single your relationships - sisterhood and brotherhood peeps are the perfect place to start.

Hang out. Get together and fill your heart with good quality conversation and no strings attached. You love your freedom, so enjoy it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of hidden career. You never know who you will meet at work, and the next get-together could bring you closer to a soulmate.

Don't plan to skip out early on the next office social. You might find out that you like someone and that they have always liked you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of learning. Love is such a leveling experience that teaches you so much about yourself and others.

Be open to receiving the lessons of love that life is trying to teach you. Remain humble, Aquarius. So many things are going to open your eyes this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is at a critical degree in Sagittarius, and this brings attention to your sector of resources. Something is coming your way, Pisces. Gifts are coming to you in abundant ways.

And, when you least expect a surprise, a type of gift will be yours. Be thankful now, as this is yours and always has been.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.