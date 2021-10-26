Love Horoscope For Wednesday, October 27, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 27, 2021.

We are emotionally driven as the Moon and Sun transit through two of the more intense water zodiac signs.

The Sun in Scorpio points us toward our possessive energy, and the Cancer Moon creates a desire to withdraw.

It's a tender time for all zodiac signs, and it's hard to deny that we feel it.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where love falls short, lean on quality friendships that build your heart up and make you feel stronger.

A little laughter and a bit of playful fun poked at yourself can be a good thing.

Enjoy the joys of singleness, and if you're married, remember that friends are also important to your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Share your troubles, Taurus. No one has to go through this life alone.

Even if you just talk a little bit with someone about the things that are on your heart, it will make you feel so much better. Heart-to-heart talks make friendships strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Have faith. A soulmate connection can happen in an instant, and there are so many soulmates you'll meet in this lifetime.

You may not meet your perfect match today, but you could bond with a loving friend, a sibling who always says the right thing, or even a colleague who makes the work day fly by.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

So much talk going on among family members, and it could be reflective of their curiosity in your love life.

Your romantic life may be on their radar now that the holidays are here, and if you're planning travel, their desire to see you happy is high on their list.

Try to see their gossipy and nosy intentions as good - even if misapplied.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Loving conversation. Depth and warmth. Slow walks after dinner - all these things and more are calling your name when Venus sextile Jupiter.

Jupiter in your relationships sector brings a lot of loving opportunities to you.

So, don't dismiss this energy Leo, especially if you're single. Call up a friend to do things with. Get together with your bestie. Don't wait for 'someone special' when YOU are that someone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Responsibilities need to be a priority right now, and this is the time to talk things over.

From money and budgets to who does what at home, the energy is just right for having serious talks that are less romantic but help to make your relationship flow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work seems to be calling your name a bit more than usual, so when you aren't able to meet for a date or hang out as much as you'd like, keep in touch a little more if possible by text or over the phone.

A little more effort can go a long way and bring you closer emotionally, even if you can't be face-to-face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Past habits can haunt your fears about future relationships. But, it's not fair to hold a future lover accountable for what someone else did you to you back when.

You're a different person now; much wiser than you used to be. You will know when something isn't right, only this time, be sure to listen to your gut.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to talk openly and transparently about how you feel and why.

You may not understand what is going on in your relationship, but discuss it, explore it and get to the bottom of the matter.

You may be surprised to find out that your mate knows more about you than you realize.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Overworking? Sometimes too much time and dedication to the office can hurt your love life. You need to pay attention to all areas of your life, including love. If you build a career while losing a relationship, is it really worth it?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A friend can be wishing for more. A companionship, a real connection - so much can be developing just when you share life together.

You may find that you're in a great position to have all your dreams come true, but not necessarily with someone else. The person could be right before your eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A workplace romance can make the office feel complicated when you're trying to hide your feelings for a coworker.

Everyone else can tell. So, the truth may already be out for all to see. When will you decide to admit your feelings, Pisces?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.