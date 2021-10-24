One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, October 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon leaves Gemini to enter the fourth zodiac sign in astrology.

The Moon in Cancer brings attention to the Chariot tarot card where challenges are overcome by endurance.

Our one card tarot reading for October 25, 2021, is about

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 4s include Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You're working hard to get ahead, Aries, but life wasn't meant to carry the work load all by yourself.

Why not see if your partner or a friend can help out a little to make your life easier.

A little bit of team work won't minimize your efforts. You love to get the praise, but wouldn't it be great to share the success with those you love? Yes!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A spark of innovation or something that you'd like to try for the first time is super special.

You're on to something that could be a lot of fun, so nurture your idea and see what happens. Don't give up on your dreams.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Things can go either way. You can make a decision based on the information you have now or wait.

You might not feel 100 percent certain as to which option is better for you. It's hard making life-changing choices.

These the times when you need to just go with your gut and not worry about the rest. Let your heart lead the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

In theory, everyone things it's better to hang in there and not let go until the bitter end, but they aren't the ones walking a mile in your shoes. They have no idea how hard you've fought or how much you've been through.

They see from the outside, so their opinions do not mean anything in light of what you know and have experienced.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A fresh start is here, and you have so much to look forward to as you begin this new adventure.

You don't need much at the beginning, really. You just need to start somewhere - a little bit at a time is a great way to grow your vision into something new.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

One moment in time can reverse everything you've worked hard to accomplish in life. It's a bit of a shock, but you need to keep a level head and remain optimistic.

A setback can feel horrible, but what an opportunity you are presented here. This is where your analytical mind and calm demeanor really shows how good you are under pressure.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Start the day with a spiritual practice. When you set your mind first thing in the morning, even when life gets chaotic, it becomes crystal clear that you're not going through life alone.

The universe is always there to give you all the help you need, just behind the sidelines where you aren't always aware things are changing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You were destined to lead in some way. It takes years to build up the confidence to put yourself out there, but when you start to see others leaning on you - asking for advice or seeking you out for help - it's a clear indicator that your life is shifting in a powerful way.

Your are being positioned to help others and to be of service. Don't let self-doubt stop you from fulfilling your life purpose.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Any project you start you will need to sharpen your skills to complete. Even the smallest task requires you the best of you.

Since you rarely let anything slide past your desire to do everything to perfection, you know how seriously you need to take your work. It's your signature mark and what always leads you to success.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A spark of inspiration and ingenuity is what makes you so unique.

When you're at work or helping a friend, you always come up with a way to solve a problem and make life fun, easier and so much better.

Your presence always does people a world of good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are much stronger than you realize, and the way you discover your potential is by doing things without stopping.

You have to believe in yourself, and when you don't... act as if you do until the energy returns.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

A trip or wonderfully relaxing trip is on the horizon. A bed-n-breakfast with your sweetheart could be something to plan to reconnect with one another.

A little vacation doesn't have to be expensive. It can be as simple as a staycation at home enjoying the couch and deciding to do nothing at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.