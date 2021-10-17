3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting October 18, 2021

Your three zodiac signs who will have a great week prediction are here with an astrology forecast for October 18 to October 24, 2021.

Starting October 18, 2021, there are many astrological changes coming up that affect all zodiac signs and their horoscope for the week.

Mercury and Jupiter retrograde end during the Full Moon in Aries on Monday.

So, starting this Monday, we can expect everyone to experience a boost in energy traveling right alongside the Full Moon in Aries.

The Moon leaves Aries and enters Taurus at the beginning of the week and closes out the weekend strong in Gemini on Sunday.

These lunar changes during the waning Moon phase should spark energy in Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio the most, and this will last through October 24, 2021.

We are thankfully looking at the Direct motion of both Jupiter and Mercury, and that in itself will make things a bit easier - especially for three signs in particular.

On Wednesday, we'll see the Full Moon in Aries opposite Mars - as well as Moon square Pluto in Capricorn - these astrological aspects, should wake us up from our withdrawn state, and plunge us headlong into activity and profound thinking.

Scorpio season is coming this week - on Saturday, October 23, 2021, and that means when the Sun enters the eighth solar house we will be working hard to achieve our goals, and nothing can get in our way.

This week will provide some serious impetus for the bettering of ourselves, along with inspiration for the creation of artistic endeavors.

If we are prone to the arts, we will rise above, while realizing the potential of our talents.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting October 18 - 24, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may look lazy this week, but that's only someone else's perception.

Your style is not flamboyant this week, Leo, and that comes to you as a well-needed break from the usual.

You are more than ready to get creative - and you'll do it your way, without the approval of anyone else.

You are a social creature, but when you decide it's time to be alone - to plot, to create, to plan, then that's the law in Leo-land.

This week is about setting aside time to be alone so that you can undertake something that's been on your mind - something you feel is nobody's business but your own.

Full Moon in Aries gives you that pep in your step and the confidence to say NO when you mean NO. This week will bring you further in touch with your own belief in yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What this week, and your ruling planet's retrograde coming to an end, can promise you is a good understanding of what you've got going at work.

You realize that you are one of the hardest workers you know and that you probably feel you are underpaid.

This hasn't gone unnoticed - and as much of a surprise as it may seem to you at the time, you will be rewarded for your great efforts.

Now, that's not to say you are definitely getting an upgrade in pay this week, but you will get some sort of 'promise' for the future.

That may make you balk, as you won't believe it until you see it - but your efforts are noted.

You are not as 'taken advantage of' as you think. Your place of work could not go on without you, and though they are slow to show their appreciation - it's coming, and believe it or not - it will please you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What is going to make this week a great one for you is not only the upcoming presence of the Sun in Scorpio season, on October 23, but the effect this has on your mental acumen and your intellectual confidence.

It's like you are just blazing a trail this week - you set 'em up, and they can knock 'em down because you are the boss and you call the shots - all week long.

You've always been the person people trust when it comes to business decisions, and this week is going to take that kind of trust and raise it up a notch.

With Jupiter and Mercury stationing direct, you don't have to feel the pesky pull of the most recent Retrogrades.

You are now clear to be yourself and get the job done your way. This is also a great week for studies and education. If you are in school, you will do well on exams.

If you are a teacher - your influence on your students will be long-lasting.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda