Your horoscope for the week of October 18 - 24, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Libra and Saturn retrograde ends.

This week, we will see the end of Libra season and the beginning of Scorpio Sun, starting on October 23, 2021.

This kind of transition can act as an inspiration; we are now able to see the end of the year coming our way, and with it comes the idea of winding down, and preparing for the darker days ahead.

Dark days do not mean negative times - and Scorpio does not always mean dark actions, in fact, the 'darker days' we speak of are more of a reference to what takes place inside our psyche.

The week of October 18th, 2021 is one where we will all be much more in touch with our intuition and psychic ability.

Astrologically, we have much on our side, as well as much to work with.

We have, for instance, a Full Moon in Aries, which starts to strengthen on the 18th and perfect on the 20th of October, which should jolt us with power, and Scorpio Sun on October 23, 2021 - which may very well open our eyes to our own feelings about intimacy, lust, and power.

All in all, it looks like it's going to be a very strong week, or at the very least, one where we will learn of our own power - or powers.

Horoscope for the week of October 18 - 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week is going to open a few doors for you, personally, meaning that if there was something you found to be an obstacle - it will no longer be in your way.

This is a physical 'thing', literally something that has prevented you from taking the next step in your life path - and thanks to the powers that be, this will now be removed, allowing you to progress at the pace you wish.

You will be charged up on October 20. 2021 as the Full Moon in the first zodiac sign of astrology will be in your zodiac sign, and this should give you the strength to finally do that thing that you've had on your mind. The universe supports your choices this week, Aries, so choose well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you've got this week is an excellent love life, which, to you, means there's trouble around the corner, just waiting.

You can't help but feel that, as personal history has shown you to distrust romantic situations. Alas, you can trust this one, and let yourself flow with the positive vibes that really are there - and they're not going away.

While you cannot help but think of those old patterns, try not to let doubt rule the day - especially around the time of the Full Moon on Wednesday.

You don't want to manifest your worst dreams 'accidentally'. You have something special; don't let your mind ruin it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the week where you finally hear back from someone you've been waiting on. It's good news and it's business-related.

The Libra Sun energy has worked for you - and now as it culminates and brings you into Scorpio, you feel as though you're finally coming back into your power.

And Gemini in power is a very sturdy, very steadfast thing - you are the best in your field, friend - all you needed was a chance to show this.

This is the week where you will finally get word on how you can work the rest of your career agenda.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The stars show us that you've been going through some self-doubt, especially on the physical level.

It's almost as if you've been regressing - you doubt your appearance, you feel ugly, it's really been bothering you.

This is because you are heading towards Scorpio, and once you are deeply entrenched in that season, you will start to regain your confidence - which will add to your charm.

That charm is what's about to show up this week, and it will feel like an old, trusty friend coming out of the woodworks.

You deserve to feel better about yourself, Cancer, and thankfully, this week will bring that to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If only you could rule the world, Leo...then everyone would serve you and you could reign over the land as the Sweet Sovereign of everyone's dreams.

Ah, to dream. And that is what this week is about for you, Leo - dreaming. When you want to escape, you find it in the solace of your great imagination and the positive inner landscapes that you create.

This week brings you a need to remove yourself from the picture; people annoy you, and you WANT to love people - but not this week. It's OK to withdraw for a while if you have to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The big surprise, this week, for you, Virgo, is that you're going to be rewarded at work.

Yes, you - don't look over your shoulder - we are pointing right at you, or rather, the authority that can give you a raise or a promotion is. You work hard, and around this time of year, the workload seems nearly impossible to carry.

You have always stepped up to be the person who carries that load, and finally, someone has noticed and has decided to reward you for your massive efforts. A good week for gratitude, as well as self-congratulations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're going to take this last week of Libra Sun and make the very best of it. You've probably just hit a birthday - or you will during this week.

That makes you happy, and happiness makes you inspired. By mid-week, you should be fully engaged in some new undertaking - one that is most probably a creative one.

This is a good week for Libras to get involved with the arts: music, art, writing, tech - if you are good with computers, this week will show your prowess.

Full Moon lunar phase that takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries powers your drive to succeed in whatever artistic endeavor you decide to go with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What this week promises is the coming together of everything you've been working on - and, making sense of it all.

What this means is that - now that we have all of these retrograde planets retrograde season coming to an end - you know exactly what you've been working for.

Whereas you were just working because that was what is expected of you, now you actually can put together the pieces of 'why' you're doing what you're doing.

This week is the one where everything starts making sense; clarity is the ruling trait of the week, which, in your case, Scorpio, brings about brilliance.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week you will be learning the difference between repression and suppression.

You cannot stand to repress, it feels cancerous and deadly - but you are now learning that even though you need to express yourself, you can withhold certain things to avoid crushing everyone's feelings.

That is how the Full Moon in Aries will manifest for you - you will be learning the valuable lesson of 'discretion'. No repression - but to suppress certain things is OK if it means you won't end up destroying someone over it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's that time of year again, and you want to know that all your ducks are in order.

This means that during the week, all you will be able to see is what's not working.

For anyone else, that might be hellish, but for you, it's more about the direction and weeding out what stands in your way as an obstacle.

This covers both work and love - you see the end of the year in sight, and you want to make sure you cross that threshold in one piece - with work in order and your love life in the right place. The cosmic forces are working with you on this.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As Libra comes to a close, you react well to the oncoming transit of Scorpio Sun. This brings out your mysterious side, and you like making people guess.

This week is all about that - teasing people with your allure.

You are more confident than usual during this week, and you might just feel like doing something daring. If you are partnered, then you'll definitely be adding spice to the romance, and if you're single - you won't be for long.

Big changes are coming and you will be more than eager to accept the newness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

If there could be a week devoted to love and love only, for you, this is that week, Pisces. And oh how nice that is.

Whether you are in a relationship or that relationship is simply with yourself, there is nothing that can get you down this week, because - with all of the Retrogrades out of the way, you can finally just relax and pick up on the loving vibes that are all around you.

For the first time in a very long time, you will spend a week with little to no threat, in any way, shape, or form. It's a week of peace, but more so, of love - from family - mostly children.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.