Love Horoscope For Friday, October 22, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 22, 2021.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Taurus and as it enters the sign of Gemini we begin to feel the upcoming activation of both the South and North nodes were our eclipses have hit all year.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth.

Both have recently ended a tough retrograde cycle, and now we are ready to make progress in relationships - especially the one we have with our self.

This can mean tension, and it can also lead to an important release where truth comes out and sets us free in an area of our love life.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've outgrown people in the past, and you are going to continue to do so in the next month or so.

What moves you to change is that the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of personal development, just as the Sun enters your sector of rebirth and secrets.

The big secret is that there are parts of you left to explore. Your inner being is still a mystery for you to discover.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People act like mirrors to the soul, and when you are discovering your partner a little more each day, you see them in a new light that changes how you feel.

With the Moon spending the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity, it's good for you to be reflective. Don't rush through the day without figuring out how you really feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The chances of you playing nice with people who have proven to not be big fans of you or your partner is highly unlikely, but at least they will know where you stand.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of enemies, and this brings a slight stubbornness to your personality. You may be less prone to put a smile on your face when a scowl is how you really feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your partner can't be ALL things to you at all times, and when you think that they fall short, it's good to have friends who can pick up the ball where your significant other dropped it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friends.

So, get together with the girls or call someone that you can talk to and open up about life, your thoughts and dreams. It's great when you can have a life outside of your relationship!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Protect yourself from gossip by not sharing too many secrets or details with people whom you know you can't trust or haven't known for a little while.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of reputation. And a big back stabbing could happen this week. So rather than trust without thinking, make people earn it from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get real about what you want and need in a committed relationship instead of waiting to see what someone can deliver.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of beliefs, and you may have allowed some of your dreams go by the wayside due to disappointment after disappointment, but why?

Things can still happen the way you envision it - but with the right person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

No one likes to be the last to know but you might find that you were not privy to the details of something that you should have been informed on.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of secrets, so things you did not hear start to be revealed.

It can be hard for you to accept, but once the shock wears off, you'll feel like you can handle whatever comes next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have had a strong need to bond with another human being and this could mean cuddling, loving, and tying the knot if you've been talking about it already.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitment. Your resolve to be together remains strong even if you feel that your significant other is starting to pull back or let go - for now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know that the details matter, and that's why you spend a lot of time focusing on them and doing what needs to be done.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of work.

So out of a labor of love you pivot your attention to habits, routines and health, for yourself and possibly in an attempt to inspire the people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your heart is healing and it's ready to enjoy 'the good stuff'. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of romance.

So, all the things you imagine a loving relationship to be, you want. And, if you don't have someone to give it to you, you may decide you'll take it for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's good to really know what you have and to appreciate it. You spent a lot of time doing work and getting things done for a variety of reasons, but now it's time to nest and make your house a real home.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of family. This could mean doing things in a way that freshens up your environment and makes things more cozy and inviting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The secrets come out this week, and you might find out that someone has been crushing on you for quite sometime.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication, and this opens the door to conversations about romance and love - topics that you've not had a chance to really explore during Libra season, but the Sun entering Scorpio changes things in the right direction for you this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.