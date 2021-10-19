Love Horoscope For Wednesday, October 20, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 20, 2021.

Opportunity knocks on the door as the Moon opposes Mars during it's final lunar phase. The Moon in Aries can be described as agitated and irritable, and it points at our relationships, imbalances between work and love, as the cause.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't let your ego get the best of you. In love, it's important to have a strong sense of self-respect, but not too much.

You can make mistakes, too. So, when possible, own up to them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may learn a thing or two from an unlikely source.

You might be surprised at just how easy it can be to gain knowledge and wisdom from someone just by listening to them today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A lucky energy is in the air for you, and it could be that your significant other gets a bonus or a raise and you are there alongside them to celebrate. Your turn will come. Be happy for them!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You never know what can happen in your relationship, and changes can surprise you.

Your partner may finally show signs of change that you have been hoping to see. The situation that was grim can begin to turn around and improve, too. Remain hopeful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your due diligence and grit are needed, and you may not like that your love life has become all work and no play.

Call a time out and ask your partner for a date night but any talk about important or serious matters is off the table. The night was made to have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Romance can catch you off guard and find you swept off your feet in love this week.

You may have a hard time saying no to a date invite, even if the person at first seems to be 'not your type.'

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's nothing like making a change in your home that helps to brighten the place and invite new energy.

You've been tired of the same old colors and decor scheme. It's time to change things up. Perhaps the bedroom is the first place to start. Make it a love nest!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have so many things that you need to say, and the words always seem to be jumbled up before you get them out.

This week, you have just the right clarity and precision to speak your mind. Make the most use of it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A gift or a discovery of something sentimental is a possibility. An old token of an ex could come up or maybe a Facebook memory reminds you how long it's been since you've been in touch. It's time to start over and reconnect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't always take things so personally. Sometimes words are spoken in haste anger.

You might not know why a person you love would act this way, but it's important for you to own your part and assume responsibility.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past is not there to bring you harm or to cause you to be stuck.

You may need to be a break so you can gain a better perspective on the situation overall. A holiday or a day off can be good for you to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your friends understand what you're going through, and that's why you should spend more time with them.

You will benefit from their advice and suggestions. Talk about what has been going on in your love life to hear their take on the situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.