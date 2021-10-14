One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, October 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Our one card tarot reading for October 15, 2021, is about learning and growth.

We are in manifestation mode, but what we bring forth we are meant to share with the world.

The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius, the Humanitarian.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Master Number 22/4.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 22/4 include famous singers Paul McCartney and Bryan Adams.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't second-guess yourself. Once you've made up your mind, that's it. It is done.

You don't need to ask anyone to confirm what you're feeling. If you have a gut instinct about a matter, then who knows better what you need than you?

You're your own person. Stand up for yourself. Be strong enough to do what you know you must do - and when your head hits the pillow tonight. You'll sleep much better, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You don't have to do everything. There are so many things that require your time and effort, so you have to be wise and limit your options.

Do things that make the most sense, Taurus. What is the low-hanging fruit that you can pick now for the maximum growth in the shortest amount of time?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Life is so hard, so why surround yourself with people who you know are not good for you.

You've won a few battles, but it's plain to see that nothing you do will ever make amends perfect. So, instead of faking a smile on your face, own up to the truth, and cut ties. Purge!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

This is not the time to take a break or to pause from the work that needs to be done. You'll have plenty of time later to have fun and go on vacation.

The holidays are coming, so don't call out sick if you don't need to. Push through, Cancer. The finish line for 2021 is near!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You keep jumping ahead and not paying attention. So it's one mistake after another, and then you have to go back and fix all that you missed because you weren't paying attention to the details.

You need to pace yourself, Leo. This isn't a contest or a competition. What's the hurry? Be patient.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You did not expect things to end this way, and it's so sad and hurtful. It's OK to cry and to let yourself feel the pain of this moment, but remember sorrow can only last for so long.

Eventually, you'll need to dust yourself off and move on to the next chapter of your life. Be ready to turn the page once you feel stronger - which will be very soon!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Good things do not always come to those who wait, it can be years before you finally see the results you are praying for.

You might be in the desert now working so hard toward your dreams, but that doesn't mean to give up. It means to keep on hustling.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The money will come. You don't have the funds for your project? You may still find what you need to invest in your business, home or to pay off the debt that keeps you behind financially.

Keep working on how to solve this problem. You will see that one morning you wake up and the inspiration is there for you to take advantage of.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Quit comparing yourself. You are not like anyone else, so why in the world would you wonder if you fit in.

You won't ever, and that is the beauty of who you are. You were made to stand out from the rest!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Be thankful for all that you have. You may not have a lot right now, but look at how far you've come.

You have strived to build yourself a new life, and everything you ever dreamed or wanted is within reach.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You need to be present and in charge right now, which means making a big decision on what you will focus on and use at this time.

You might be asked to invest more than you're willing to do. So it's up to you to establish the boundary.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Feel good about who you are and what it is that you have to offer.

You may not like everything about yourself, but each one of your flaws and best attributes is what makes you a wonderful whole person!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.