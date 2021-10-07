Love Horoscope For Friday, October 8, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 8, 2021.

We are ready for freedom and love with Venus in a fire sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, and Venus has entered Sagittarius.

Venus is unsteady while in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and at a critical degree she encourages creativity in love and that comes with growth.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes love can confuse things. At first people may see you as being one way when they start to get to know you they realize that there’s a lot more deaths to you, and some of it is more than they can handle.

Right now, you may be struggling with the Illusions of love and coming to the place where you realize someone may have been more attracted to the dream of you as opposed to who you really are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to being on the same page with someone that you’re dating, it means a lot to know that you see the world through the same lens.

Struggling to explain yourself or to create peace when there’s conflict due to the fact that you don’t believe in the same things it’s not easy to sustain for a long period of time.

Could be hard to realize that you may need to go separate ways, but a compromise could be made. You may need to talk it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Every once in a while someone gets lucky when it comes to love and what had died in the past is reborn once again. You may actually be one of those rare individuals who can work things out with an X.

The two of you may be able to work out your differences and bring back the love that you had together but on a stronger foundation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you want romance but love also can be work. It’s all in the daily routine and the small things that you do with each other that build up to an entire life together.

Try not to focus on what you don’t get that may look more like a romantic fantasy. If there are small things that add up to a lot, count those as your blessing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

He will start wanting love that does that come with strings attached.

The moment that you sent someone is trying to control you by their kindness you may be ready to walk out the door and choose your singleness instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even though you say you don’t mind knowing that your family does not except the person you’re with it does matter to you.

You may be struggling more than ever with the reality that you could be in a relationship with someone that always has tension with your family involved.

It’s going to be difficult and you will have to work out with this means for you this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s important not to carry your problems with you to work. Even though you were going through a little bit of a difficult time in your relationship, it’s important to try to maintain a calm demeanor at the office so that others aren’t always aware that you are falling apart.

It’s not that your feelings are unimportant but more so that you just will do much better knowing that you have one area of your life where everything is working well while you’re dealing with personal drama.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s true once you get your financial matters in order of the stress at home will lesson.

Now is a good time for you to focus on the problem and not think of you or your partner is being at odds with each other.

Financial stress can really hinder how you feel about your relationship especially when everything seems to be happening at the same time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes it really is about you and you need to do what is in your best interest. You may be asserting your wants and needs more than usual.

Even in conversation is can make you feel a little bit more assertive than you like, but if it’s necessary then it’s some thing that you need to do in order to feel as though you advocated for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes people will throw your past in your face even though they say that they forgive you.

This is a big red flag that you should not ignore. When someone seems to always bring up things that you have apologized about, it’s not wrong to wonder why you have to keep paying dues for something that you have worked hard to overcome. This can be an angry point for you and your relationship, and borderline toxic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s friends that get you through hard times and help you to understand your purpose in life.

When you’re down and out and fill it so you can’t go on, don’t forget you have some of the best friends who remind you why things didn’t work out and all the reasons you have to never text or call a person you have removed from your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love comes when you least expect it to. Work is one way to get your mind off of the fact that you are more single than you’d like to be.

You never know being invited to dinner with your friends or a work related event can put you in a place where you meet someone new and who has similar interests including an appreciation for your work and career.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.