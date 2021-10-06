Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 7, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 7, 2021.

Love keeps getting hotter and hotter and the day intensifies more for love.

The Moon enters the depths of the Scorpio zodiac sign and she will soon conjunct with Venus who has just left to enter Sagittarius.

For some zodiac sign this is a week of ghosting and for others love can feel like a cat and mouse game.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, October 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love takes a turn and it will be fun this month. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of adventure. You love a challenge, and when it comes to love, a long distance romance may appeal to you.

It's the best of both worlds, isn't it? At least temporarily. You get to travel and enjoy being in a new place with someone who gets your blood pumping, and you also get to have your independence. Win. Win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can give to just give and you don't have to receive. This is a new side to you that your partner may not always notice.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of shared resources.

You are the generous one now, and when you love without any strings attached, it feels so good for you and whomever gets to be the lucky recipient of your generosity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For a minute, you were ready to settle down and abandon your desires for freedom, but the energy is stating to change, and you may second-guess yourself. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of commitment.

And, when she enters your seventh solar house, you want the best of both worlds. You want adventure and fun without all of the drama. If you're single, this is what you will hold out for until you find it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a lot on your plate right now, and being so busy is going to have. you heavily invested in your inner thoughts and emotions. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of daily duties.

So staying busy is almost a form of therapy for you. You may find that you enjoy cleaning and organizing, perhaps even traveling because it helps you to take your mind off of an X, which you really needed to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not say it aloud all of the time, but knowing that you are with someone who can bring out the softer side of you is meaningful and moving to your heart.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of romance. You can fulfill your heart's desire to see the world and to explore life for a little while, perhaps with someone you love to travel with and enjoy time together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of home and family.

This is the perfect time to plan a family vacation or to bring back the reunion to see people you've not seen in a long time due to the pandemic.

It's going to bring such a big smile to your face to revisit and reconnect with family, friends, and to be in your old stomping grounds.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are bold and honest during this transit, especially when it comes to topics involving love.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of communication, and this brings a huge need to 'get things off your chest' and you have been holding things inside for too long.

When you find the right moment to mentally unload it could be an all-night chat session. You will feel so much better once you share your heart, but this could also lead you to feeling exposed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to be smart when it comes to how you spend the things you own, from your time to your money, you're going to be more vocal about where it goes.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of income and personal resources. You are going to feel a bit more territorial about your stuff, and when you think someone isn't treated things with care, they will hear about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have to be you, and no one else. This is a huge belief and you hold this desire for genuineness close to your heart.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of identity. And, if your partner or someone you have an eye on tries to change you this month - it's see you later, and you won't think twice about shutting the door on that type of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have been toying with the idea that everything happens for a reason, and you are meant to learn from it, but there comes a point when even you have to say enough.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of karma. You are going to be getting a great share of knowledge that is tying up loose ends from the past. You won't want this but the truth is, you NEED it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love being around people who bring your life focus and purpose, and when you get close to someone who says all the right things at the right time, it stirs your heart.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of friends. And who knows, Aquarius. You may be falling for someone who has been in your life for some time, and you never knew how precious your relationship could be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have to prioritize your time now, and when it comes to love the romantic parts may go last as you try to earn money and get your work lined up and solid before the end of the year.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and this brings new energy to your sector of career, and you're doing some financial recovery. It's not that love is unimportant, it's just that you have your sights on the things that give you security first and that's where you want your attention and time to go right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.