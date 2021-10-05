One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 6, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun, Moon, Mercury rx, and Mars are in the zodiac sign of Libra. The day is meant to plan and think about the future.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 3, the creative and also called the communicator.

Our one card tarot reading for October 6, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include American journalist Barbara Walters, American actress Melanie Griffith, and singer Jimmy Buffett.

What does Wednesday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Watch out! Things start off well, but when you least expect it to, a problem can surface out of the blue.

You'll want to exercise a little more caution today, and when your gut says to double-check something - do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Life is hard at times, but there's nothing to stop you from hitting your goals right now.

You have a lot of inner strength and when you feel as though you can't do anymore, don't be surprised that your second wind comes through for you in ways you had not expected.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You have a lot of great things going on, but the best part is that something new is about to manifest in your life.

You have a new beginning coming your way. Start to plant seeds in areas that you want to see growth. Then, water your garden!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You are going to be the breadwinner for a little while longer. It's not easy to have so many people depending on you financially, but thank goodness the money is flowing in.

You will have all that you need for others, and perhaps a little for yourself, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Routines, tradition, all these things has their place in the world.

Even though you're not super religious, you'll need to lean on what you know and what you've been taught.

This ritualistic faith is going to help you to remain grounded, even if in your heart, you're not fully convinced this is the truth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are in a creative mood, and there are lots of ways to channel your inner artist.

Art, crafts, and if you don't like to make things that are overly artistic, bake a cake. Make something sweet to share that shows off the homemaker side of you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your emotions are getting in the way of you making too many important decisions.

Once you can get a handle on how you feel, you will start to gain greater clarity and feel much more grounded within yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your words are too harsh for some.

Although you are speaking the truth and helping to shine light on a problem, you are giving more than what someone needs.

Try to soften the approach. It may work out better for you and them, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are ready to nurture and grow things that have been burning in your heart.

Your passion can bring a lot of joy into your life, but it will not be easy for you to do.

Don't expect your work to be so simple. But nothing good ever comes easily, does it?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Whatever you do can eventually lead you to. making some money. A business, a new deal, or even selling items you don't need.

Profits come to you, wherever you decide to apply your attention.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have to stop arguing with yourself. When you know that you need to do something, there's this little voice inside of you that confirms it.

Arguing silences the inner child. Tune in, and tune out the noise around you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You rule your choices. You don't have to let someone else have power over everything you say and do.

When you need a little push to get through a hard time, remember that you're all that you need right now.

You're working on building this character that will create a strong foundation for your dreams to stand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.