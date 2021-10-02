One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 3, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, October 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Use your common sense today as the Moon enters the most practical earth sign in the zodiac.

The day was made for fun and adventure, including spending time with our friends and going outside to enjoy nature.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon is in Leo entering Virgo bringing attention to the Hermit which is about introspection and taking a step back from the world to do spiritual work.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

Our one card tarot reading for October 3, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include American singers and songwriters Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Whitney Houston.

What does Sunday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Stop being wishy-washy about something you know you have to do for yourself.

If this situation has you tip-toeing around others, then you know this isn't the right place for you to be. It's time to just get out and find something new that works better for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have been expending a lot of your time and energy lately, and now it's time for you to regroup and relax.

Start with a really long nap, and once you are refreshed do something meditative. Get your mind ready for the upcoming New Moon, and your intention setting.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are going to be really profitable with this new idea that you're doing. If you're starting a new job, expect to get a promotion or some sort of bonus sooner than you realize.

You are in a position to make money, to catch up on your bills, and finally put some coin in the bank.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You didn't really need that person in your life. Even though you feel in your heart you were meant to be, your mind is telling you that it wasn't good for you.

You needed better and you deserve to be loved in the way you ought to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You missed the call and now you wonder if you had been available if things would have been better.

Timing is everything, but if that person wanted to be with you for real, it wouldn't have mattered if you missed a thousand calls. They would still connect with you at some point. So, consider this a blessing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so strong, so when you assert yourself it feels a bit surprising. You know that you're able to get this done on your own, but if you don't have to, why should you? Let people be there for you to give you the help you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You are emotionally spent and drained, and you really didn't need this right now. You are a sign that's made to be balanced, so when there's too much drama going on around you and you have to hear about it, it's enough to make you feel off-kilter. So, step away from the noise. if it's not your problem, don't deal with it. Tune out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You finally got away from a complicated situation, and you also avoided more trouble than you could handle.

The powers that be, the angels in your life all helped to keep you protected and safe. You don't have to worry about anything else this week. You've paid your dues.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to jump ahead and get things done. You have tons of energy, ideas and are full of life.

You're taking charge. Keep up your persistence and you will not only ace this project but you're going to be way ahead of the game, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You have a lot of determination to get things squared away and organized. You are in control. You've got yourself in the driver's seat and there is no stopping you now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You have been feeling a lot of tension lately, and it's got you losing sleep. You're not even sure where things went off course or how this situation became so chaotic.

The stars aren't aligned and that means to wait or stop and try to fix what you're working first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You can't start something without a clear vision for how it will end. Put first things first.

Get the entire idea outlined so you can see it exactly as you want it, then get to work. Don't even try to just wing it. it won't work.

