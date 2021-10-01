Love Horoscope For Saturday, October 2, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 2, 2021.

Someone will feel like their buttons are pushed in more ways than one on Saturday as Venus in Scorpio is squared by an assertive Leo Moon.

This can feel sexy to some at first, but handled poorly can lead to disappointments, arguments, and attitudes that are abrasive when trying to do the right thing but maybe at the wrong time.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon speaks harmoniously with Mercury in your house of relationships, the Moon in Leo encourages you to let your romantic side shine.

However, under this transit you may be more likely to chat about how you are feeling with others instead of the person you are feeling loving towards.

Part of this reason could be that Mars in your relationship sector is keeping you in check trying to avoid putting your heart on your sleeve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s never too late to make important changes when it comes to love. In fact, you know deep down in your heart where you have been falling short in your relationships with others.

You may be aware that your stubborn nature has created more problems than needed. While the Moon in Leo brings intensity to your family relationships, this could be a good place for you to start smoothing things over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you find it difficult to say what you really feel in your heart, why not try doing what you do best? Texting may be a cheesy way to say I love you.

But, if you aren’t the type who lets those words roll off your tongue so easily it may stop your loved one in their tracks to know that you were brave enough to send such an important message to them.

Gemini, remember it’s not always in what you say and sometimes not even how you say it, but that you do and say it clearly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s always good to talk about money matters when you can, however as brave as it can be for you to share what is going on with your financial life, that doesn’t necessarily mean things will go smoothly.

There can still be some tension especially where you have joint expenses. It may be best to do things on paper first, to depersonalize what it is you were trying to work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love when your things look just right, so if you have a hot date this week and you are going to want everything to be perfect.

This is a great time to go over your car and get it detailed. If you haven’t purchased a new outfit in a long time, treat yourself to a wonderful look that you will love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you lost may be easily found over the next few days. Now is a good time for you to look over all the little nooks of your home to find a collectible, a note, or something that you are trying to get to the bottom two.

If that includes finding out whether or not your partner is cheating, you may stumble across the information to either confirm or verify whether or not it is true.

It will be hard for things to remain hidden from you right now as you are more attuned to what is rightfully yours and are willing to go for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good friends fill the void where love has left an empty feeling. In fact, hitting the restart button in your social life is exactly what you should do even if you are in a committed relationship.

The doors open and opportunity is knocking for you to get out there and meet people. You will feel like a totally different person when you connect with individuals who fit into your life in a way that you have not allowed in sometime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sad to say but someone may be trying to knock you down a notch by hurting your reputation.

You will sense when a person’s tone is slightly under cutting or sarcastic in the wrong way. This can be where you feel like you need to stock up a bit more to prove yourself. But, you will not win with this individual.

The Moon and your friendship sector may be the only ally you have right now, but as long as Mercury remains in Libra retrograde, it’s best that you turn into yourself and not worry about anyone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Everyone needs that one friend who gives good advice and is a very spiritual guru.

This is the person that you should be talking to you about your love life, especially if you feel as though you need some strong, honest advice.

It may not be what you want to hear, Sagittarius, but you know what it’s like to be on the giving end of information.

This may be a good time for you to see who your true friends are and get a hefty dose of what you tend to give.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Watch out for yourself. Do not put your love life out on display before it’s the right time.

You may be feeling eager to share that you’ve got this wonderful relationship happening in your life, but sharing to openly can be a premature act on your part.

Let things have time to grow roots before you make announcements that you will want to delete later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A church wedding? This might not be so far from your dreams. Even if you have been involved for a very long time, the idea of renewing vows is appealing to you right now.

You may be making big promises and asking for them in return from your partner.

You have quite a bit of love in your heart right now and it will be wanting to be expressed in a way that feels as though you are in an eternal bond with another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A secret revealed can be quite a challenge for you. You may feel as though your whole life is being exposed if someone gets into your cell phone, your computer, or even your journal.

You might want to put some guard rails up to secure anything you want hidden.

People may not intentionally stumble across your personal information, but if you leave it out it can be to irresistible to prevent them from looking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.