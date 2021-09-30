Your one card tarot reading for the week of October 4 - 10, 2021, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

Wowzers, it doesn't look like the Tarot likes anyone this week, according to the one-card reading that has just been laid out.

Good thing we don't have to take it all too personally, but still...it's a week of warnings and alerts, and we'd do ourselves a favor by listening closely to the signs that guide us.

The Tarot tells it all, and this week, the main lesson here is for us to at least try to do things a different way, because apparently much of what we are attempting is simply not working. And yet, we persist - but are we doing it the right way? The Tarot implies that we are not.

Maybe it's the weather, or that feeling that always accompanies the end of the year - maybe that's what's got us all in this semi-funk of reliving the past and choosing the wrong paths to walk on in the present.

What's good is that none of us are stuck; we're merely in a holding pattern that begs us to get off our present mindset and at least try to open to a new way of looking at something old.

Let's see how the Tarot delivers for the signs of the Zodiac, during this week - October 4 - 10, 2021

One card tarot reading for the week of October 4 to October 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Three of Cups

This week should bring on the feelings of love and love lost. You may be spending a part of the week in deep thought, reliving some old love affair - just for the sake of it.

You do not want this person back, nor are you trying to 'summon' them back into your life - you are simply deep in thought over them, and the way it looks, you're not letting go of this until you are ready.

The week will be somewhat of an homage to someone from your past, someone you loved very much.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seven of Wands

This week does not have much drama in store for you, so you should fair pretty decently, however, you will be prone to making mistakes.

Nothing disastrous, but you can expect to be neglectful of your responsibilities, which may take a turn for the worse if you don't go over your steps.

This is probably a work-related issue, so you may want to have that cup of coffee to perk you up. yOu will need to be more aware of what you're doing during this week if you don't want to run into consequences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Six of Swords, reversed

It looks like you just dodged a bullet, Gemini. You probably know what I'm talking about as well, as it looks as though you put yourself in jeopardy and just made it out by the skin of your teeth.

This is health-related and should be heeded.

You need to pay more attention to what you put in your body and WHO you hang out with. I'm dead serious here - you almost got yourself in big trouble, and yet, you escaped unharmed.

You need to continue this kind of vigilant behavior; no more taking chances with your health. Get on it, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Three of Swords

It's a pretty typical week for you, work-wise, as this card symbolizes the workplace and the people involved.

There may be some gossip that you overhear, and this is something you need to let go of.

Many workplace things are set up to disturb you this week, but none of them are serious, and you would do your Cancer best by letting these things dissolve into the nothingness that they are.

Walk away from the drama of others and find your peace in that which you do alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

This should be an interesting week for you in terms of love as it seems you will be using the information you now have to build a future for yourself and your partner.

You and your person have been through a lot - there have been painful days and precious days of love, but you are way too smart to not grab a lesson where you can get it.

The two of you have put in the legwork towards making your relationship a better one, and this week, the work continues on.

You are now able to use the pain of the past as a ladder by which you can step up on, furthering yourself to new heights in love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Wands, reversed

Childish behavior on your part might get you in hot water, at work and in your social life.

This is one of those weeks where all you want to do is rebel - you are the quintessential 'rebel without a cause' and you rebel because the negative energy gives you a small thrill. You like being the one who disagrees; the one to walk around, to not bother.

Yet, you like being bothered just so you can start a fight. What makes this a good week for you is that this is the height of your problems, and that means everything in your world is basically OK. If you can start fights over nothing, then life really isn't all that bad for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seven of Swords

You, on the other hand, will have a week filled with tears and regret. I'm sorry to just unload that one on you, but this card never really comes with a joyful response.

It's about being imprisoned by one's own limitations and feeling the gut punch of that reality.

You have trapped yourself in a situation that you now totally regret - it's not going well, nor does it have a promising future.

You need to get out now, to bail - whatever plans you made, if you catch the notion that they are wrong, do not hesitate: Leave now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Three of Pentacles, reversed

What we're looking at here, with this card is a situation where you can't stop but go over and over again the idea that something went wrong - all the way.

Yes, something recently took a nose dive, and now you are obsessed with 'what went wrong.'

There is no sudden realization here, only analysis and that is what the entire week will be dedicated to: returning again and again to 'the scene of the crime.'

You are very smart, Scorpio, and you will do your best to get to the bottom of it all, so that you can finally put your mind at ease.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Page of Swords, reversed

This week may introduce to you the idea that you might have done something wrong, intentionally, and now that action is coming back to bite you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Look, we think we can get away with things - and when we do, it's like a green light to do more of the same. That is arrogance; and you will be suffering from that lack of foresight during this week.

Your arrogance is about to get you in trouble. You may have cheated someone or tried to 'get away with murder' but the thing is, you are not getting away with anything.

Best to retreat and start out again fresh, with a new plan of action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Nine of Wands

It's always ironic just how Capricorn some Capricorn readings can be, and this one is no different.

Your issue is work-related, as per usual, and this time it's about being anal-retentive and feeling the need to go over your work to the point of near insanity.

You feel you made a mistake, and yet - you don't know where that mistake lies.

And so, you go over everything you've just worked so hard to achieve, because you don't believe it was done correctly.

This week will be dedicated to finding where you made the mistake, because you know that is was you who made the foible.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Two of Pentacles

Your week will be all about deciding which easy going thing to do, meaning, life isn't going to be all that bad for you this week.

Your biggest issue will be about choosing something like, which meal to prepare, or what goes best with coffee flavor.

It's that kind of peaceful week where nothing is really of too much importance. You can plan on events that will be successful.

Your choices this week will all go smoothly, and you will find joy in all that you participate in. Lucky you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Swords, reversed

If you've ever felt like you're swimming up stream when the flow is one that is definitely pointing the other way, it's this week that you'll experience that at it's most intense.

The week, in general, looks good for you, however your main issue will revolve around doing things too many times without getting the result you want.

For some reason, you can't see 'another way' and so, you keep repeating the same mistakes again and again.

You are starting to believe there's only one way to approach your issue and it might be time to consider doing things differently. If something doesn't work, then try again using a different method.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda