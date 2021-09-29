Love Horoscope For Thursday, September 30, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 30, 2021.

Sometimes too much of a good thing is a bit more than we need, and that's the energy of Venus square Jupiter in Aquarius on Thursday.

Friendships time with others can be more than we'd like. Venus in Scorpio longs for privacy and one-on-one relationships, and there may be problems with overly exposing the heart at this time.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of friends.

Stay away from that one person who always seems to have a great idea. You know the one that has all the risk-taking personality traits that often leads you into trouble.

You may find it fun and adventurous at first, but it could lead you to have regrets later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of work.

Sometimes you can feel like you’re just too busy for a love. There is no room for spending time with friends or family in a way that you would like, and this can cause you to feel slightly more anxious.

Plan for the weekend especially if this week is booked up solid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of school.

You may meet someone in the most unlikely way, it could be where you were asking a question at school or at your job.

You might find that being curious gets you in front of someone that you really want to get to know, but fate has other plans and a potential relationship can be more like two ships passing through the night.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of shared resources.

What you were expecting may not come to you right away. You will have to find other means to reach your financial goals, especially those that are time-sensitive.

.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of marriage.

Sometimes even the best relationships can have problems because of too much love and too much desire to please each other. You and your significant other could get in each other's way because of your care and concern.

It could be a good time to pull back a little bit until this energy passes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of routines.

It can be hard to get to everything you want to do today. And, it may seem as though you cannot find any help anywhere else either.

Everyone can feel tapped out right now and this really means you have to have your own priorities in order.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of play.

Even though part of your charm comes with great wit, some people may not like your jokes today.

You may want to keep part of your sense of humor to yourself, especially if reading the room tells you sensitivity is high and no one seems to be laughing but you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of authority figures.

If you are having problems in your relationship, be careful not to disclose too much to your boss.

Even if they care about how your home life is going, there is still a line in the sand that is drawn and what matters most to them is how you produce at your job.

Try to keep your boundaries clear and all things in perspective.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of communication.

Speaking your mind can take you down a road you don’t want to be.

You may say more than is necessary all in the name of transparency and honesty. The truth is, some people need to know less, not more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of money.

Mixing friendship and money doesn’t always work out well. As much as you’d like to help someone, be careful about lending money to a friend for what they need. It’s better to just consider your generosity a gift and count whatever you have given as a loss. No strings attached.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of identity.

Be cautious about putting up a front or putting on airs when you are around someone you really like.

Just be yourself, and if you find yourself trying to people please, regroup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus squares Jupiter in Aquarius bringing intensity to your sector of hidden enemies.

It’s good to have the right friends in the right places. Someone who is a backstabber won’t get too far.

Your loyal friends will stand beside you even when you’re not around and make sure that someone’s gossip or poor intentions don’t get anywhere.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.