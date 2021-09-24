3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 25, 2021

For three zodiac signs, September 25, 2021, will be a great day, and astrology explains all of the reasons why.

As the wild ride through the astrology of Autumn and September carries on, we will feel the energy even stronger today as the winds of change seem to take a direct hit at how ready we feel we are for this next chapter in our lives.

With our Sun in Libra and Moon in Taurus, there is still a component of not only romance but of enjoyment that is wrapped up in today's energy.

We’ll be feeling more optimistic in the future but still coming off of the Neptune North Node quintile, there will be tasks at hand that we need to complete.

This could result in there being almost an urgency to start taking action or crafting our steps forward for Libra, Pisces, and Capricorn zodiac signs on September 25, 2021.

Most of the time that we do feel fear in our life it’s because we’re being tested on how much we actually want something, whether it’s a specific relationship, job, or even life change.

But today, something magical happens around us, the fear that we’ve felt that has previously held us back from making big decisions and choices suddenly feels as if it’s actually giving us the fuel to move forward.

In part to the Neptune North Node quintile which is helping us see that sometimes we just need to reorganize the pieces that are already on the board, not necessarily throw the whole thing out.

It’s almost as if the reasons for the fear become clearer under this transit and while being fully supported and held by our Venus-ruled Taurus and Libra, it will feel like we can finally exhale.

Things make sense again. Life feels more hopeful and we understand that the only way to truly not be afraid is to do the very thing we fear the most.

This is almost transforming fear into anticipation.

The knowing that something is meant for you regardless of how it seems or feels in the beginning, even if it’s something that has been entirely unplanned.

As we move through today, it’s almost important to remember that we’re within the build-up to the Grand Air Trine in just a few days which means extreme forward movement; one giant step that forever alters our journey.

So, we’re preparing now.

We’re learning that fear is actually a compass pointing us in the direction our hearts already know we want to go in.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 25, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With so much positivity in your sign, it’s no surprise that you are riding a high-energy wave. Of course, it’s Libra Season, but we’ve also got Mercury and Mars moving through your sign giving you confidence and passion.

But there’s a piece here that you’re being asked to look at again. With Mercury getting ready to station retrograde, there’s a lesson from your past that you haven’t quite embodied yet, so this is your chance.

The thing with the energy today is that it’s gentle, so this lesson or realization is around the fear that you had previously of moving forward in your life.

Specifically, from a romantic relationship that was just never able to materialize into what you had hoped (or they had promised), it would. You’ve already mourned the connection even if it still crosses your mind.

But the biggest shift today is that you release the dreams and the ideas that surrounded what life would be like with that person. Today, it’s as if the pieces have finally clicked in place and you feel free in your life.

You may even feel that even if that person came back, you wouldn’t give them another chance. It’s the total disconnect from believing that somehow that person represented a life or a feeling that you can’t access on your own or with someone else. This is the moment that you truly start to believe you deserve better!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There has been a calm almost dream world energy around you lately, more so than even usual. Part of this is that with Venus moving through the fellow water sign of Scorpio you’re more in touch with your feelings, your authenticity, and inner essence.

This is truly enigmatic energy on September 25, 2021, that will likely be attracting all sorts of people and opportunities into your life.

Today, especially, there will be the feeling that life is actually starting to feel too good and for the emotional fish sometimes we don’t always know what to do with happiness.

No one does emotional turmoil or tears like a Pisces, the brooding moodiness that you are sometimes known for. But this is part of your charm.

You are the glyph represented by two fish, which means that there is the lighter side of you. The hopeful, the optimistic, the just feeling good side. Embrace that today.

Life doesn’t have to be perfect for you to be happy. In fact, it won’t ever be perfect, but when we know who we truly are then it changes everything.

This is one of those moments for you in which you are more in touch with your feelings and because of that, everything just seems more alive today.

Enjoy the simple moments that happen, the ones where it feels like worry will never find you again, and that piece of attraction. And remember, whatever comes up, be sure to say Yes!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When looking at the stars for your sign it seems there is always so much seriousness associated with your journey and not much play.

It’s a positive trait to approach important situations with the attention that they require, but to approach life from the standpoint of joy, play and laughter changes the journey itself. It’s been a rougher path the past few months than it usually is.

You’ve been tested which means how you feel about yourself and your life has been tested. You’ve tried to make changes, second-guessed yourself and hopefully in the process rested a bit too.

But the energy is shifting for you on September 25. Slowly, but it is making changes. With Pluto the Lord of the Underworld currently in your sign this is an excavation period for you.

You’re digging out what was previously stuck and sometimes it may feel that your entire life is under construction. Especially recently as Pluto in Capricorn has been retrograde which means that the push towards transformation is even stronger.

Mercury is just about getting ready to station direct which means for you, it might be time to put the work on the backburner and remember what it feels like to be in love with your life, even if it’s a feeling you never had before.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.