3 Zodiac Signs Who Put Love On Hold During Venus Square Jupiter Starting September 24, 2021

Three zodiac signs who put love on hold during Venus square Jupiter starting September 24, 2021 are focused on other things.

There are a number of ways that this transit - Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter - can influence us, and it can involve the need to reset priorities.

Venus in Scorpio square Jupiter in Aquarius on September 24, 2021 is a transit that makes us put growing for the sake of others on hold.

We may feel affected by it is in our degree of laziness. We will have a true need to procrastinate, which will also affect our love lives.

To put love on hold takes thought; it doesn't mean that we don't want love, nor does it mean that we have decided against it.

What it does mean, in context with the transit, is that love may just be too confusing for us, this week, and the energy needed in order to make it happen is just not something we have. Not during this transit, at least.

And you know what? That's OK. We don't always have to surrender every single thing that we have for the sake of love. We may have to put it on hold for a while, simply because - believe it or not - other things take precedence.

Yes, it can happen - there CAN be things in our lives that are not love related and yes, those things can actually have importance. That's what this transit is about.

Which signs will put love on hold during Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter?

Zodiac Signs Who Put Love On Hold During Venus Square Jupiter Starting September 24, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are about as ready, willing, and able as it gets when it comes to throwing yourself into love, but when you recognize the need to back off - boom, you act on that need in a very instinctual way.

That's what's happening with you starting September 24, during Venus Square Jupiter.

A square is a harsh aspect in astrology, and this angle where two planets communicate with each other can create challenges that you can grow from.

In Aquarius, the planet Jupiter's influence is going to have you thinking way outside the box, and you like that! You can't shake the feeling that there's more to life than just being in a relationship.

Your friends seem to push the idea of true romance as an absolute must, but you're not always ready to jump into that kind of commitment. Right now, you want more than love; you want to roam. You may just have to put love on hold for a while as you explore the world and do things your way.

You feel that if you're going to settle into a partnership, you want to bring your best self, and you can only get that by finding out who you really are. Putting love on hold is exactly what's going to give you that necessary space.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you're going to experience, starting September 24, during Venus Square Jupiter is an extraordinary form of popularity.

You're the 'bell of the ball' this week, so to speak, and you like it. You like being popular and well-liked, and you know what that means? It means you prefer friendship to love - at this point in your life, at least.

You might also be overwhelmed by a need to spend money, which really means that you like to buy yourself gifts. If you don't give yourself this little personal vacation, you might go out of your ever-lovin' mind, so putting love on hold may just end up in some highly valued retail therapy.

Go for it. Love will still be there when you get back, but oh how happy you'll feel that you decided to take time for yourself - to treat yourself as no one else can. In other words, this is a week of self-care at the highest level. We're talking big purchases, spa treatments, weeks in the mountains - whatever. As the Nike slogan says: Just Do It.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one hundred percent open to anything Jupiter, your ruling planet, has to offer, and this week, starting on September 24, you are all over the idea of putting love on hold so that you can take the time to just 'be yourself'.

It's what you've been craving over the last few months, and now that Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter has hit the skies, you can finally feel justified by your disinterest in love. It's not a dislike, it's merely a lack of interest at this point - something that takes way too much out of you to deal with.

You want the freedom - that's your Sagittarius calling card, after all. If putting your love life on hold will get you to that place of peace, then by all means, go for it. Sometimes we sacrifice everything, including our emotional and mental balance, just to please another person's sensibilities.

You are tired of doing this, and that doesn't make you selfish, Sagittarius; it makes you self-aware. You know what you want and need, and by going for it, you avoid hurting others.

When you are true to yourself - as you are - then putting love on hold means you are sparing someone else the pain of not being able to control you.

It's a good thing, and you should feel good about yourself for being able to direct your own life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda