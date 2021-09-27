Love Horoscope For Tuesday, September 28, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 28, 2021.

The Sun is in Libra. The Quarter Moon is in Cancer, and we have some intense action between personal planets that make it difficult to prevent a conflict or two when it comes to love.

Everyone has some sort of secret that they are afraid to tell to a person they love, and on Tuesday, the veil gets lifted, and for some zodiac signs, it's paper-thin —just enough to hide behind, but not enough to keep certain things out of the conversation.

For some zodiac signs, this can translate into being the one to say what's going on, in an explosive way or over coffee casually without too much fanfare.

For others, there's going to be a discovery made, and problems that arise to the surface get solved. Like it or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes when you finally have all your fears out in the open it's a welcomed relief.

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of secrets. During the Quarter Moon, this can provide a chance to set a record straight or to see if you're truly loved for all of you, with flaws and everything you have held inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of commitment. And you may or may not be ready to jump into a relationship at this time.

You might have felt the need to say that you wanted to be more but the situation does not feel right for you. The challenge to your commitment sector can also involve a desire to commit after a long time of saying you were not ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of health.

Having someone to love can be reason enough to care for your health, and now you may be looking more deeply at your choices to improve them for the sake of another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of romance. You might discover that you enjoy more than you realized.

A new love can introduce you to something special that adds a spark into your life that you thought was gone. You might find that you have a heart after all, even after a long time of heartache and disappointment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of home. Disruptions. Changes in scheduling can have you and your significant other bumping heads more than usual.

Love can find a way, but in the meantime, you will need to search deeply for a solution that will not hurt your time together or create more tension than is already there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's important to see things from the mindset of others, today.

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of conversation.

It's not what you say but how you say it. You can try to be gentle when delivering a harsh message but if a person is sensitive they may still feel hurt when you speak your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of money.

Arguments about finances can be tough to work through. A sudden expense can throw off your balance.

You and your significant other may be too stubborn to arrive at a compromise and this could lead to a stalemate when it comes to finding solutions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of personal development. Not everyone is interested in growing and developing themselves to the same level that you are.

You may have thought that your significant other would grow with you, but they may not feel the need to change areas of their life that are working for them. If you're going to make changes, you will have to work on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of hidden enemies. Not everyone who claims to be your friend is loyal to you.

You will find that some individuals only smile in your face because what they do behind your back is not on your radar. Once you see things for what they are, their true colors will shine through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of friends.

Good friends are what make life sweet, and when your friendship starts to head in a new direction, you may not be ready to change the status. However, the prospect of it could be interesting for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of career.

Love can't always be the top priority of your life. Work duties call and for today, they require more of your attention.

You may carry a little bit of guilt for not being fully present and involved in your mate's life today, so make up for it by doing something special over the weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Scorpio Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing intensity to your sector of education.

When you view love as a process that you learn from, all sorts of amazing things happen in your life.

You are learning to embrace life on a new level, and this will grow your outlook on everything include romance and your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.