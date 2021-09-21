3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Sun In Libra, September 22 - October 20, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose love life improves during the Sun in Libra will find that relationships become stronger starting September 22, 2021, to October 20, 2021.

Namely, love. Yes, love and romance seem to be getting another chance during this lovely season - and for a few of us - if not all, we might see some definite and obvious changes in our love lives.

All positive and promising - wow, now that's something to look forward to!

The Sun in Libra brings improvements to love for Leo, Libra, and Scorpio zodiac signs starting September 22, 2021.

There's a certain kind of power that comes along with the darkening of the light, and it is during this season, in the zodiac sign of Libra, that we will really get to feel the full brunt of that power.

This looks like stability, proper decision-making, and courage in love and in life. Libra brings with it its own distinct flavor, one which is both passionate and realistic.

This is a great season for getting married, as well as for planning ahead, in romance.

No matter what territory you live in, there is an Autumn decline 'in the air', but it's not the kind associated with negativity, in fact, it's a positive cosmic force that can guide us to making the right moves.

The Fall is here, and we are now working with the low-key, but the highly energetic positive pull of the Sun in Libra.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Sun In Libra Starting September 22 - October 20, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You do well when you're situated in Libra Sun, Leo - it's the kind of balance that doesn't make you feel compromised, and balance, of course, is what Libra brings. With the summer now over and the Autumn feel in the air, you, too, want change.

You want to up the ante in your love life, and you'll find that that is all too easy. Your partner is also feeling that easy-breezy beautiful effect of Libra, and so they are just as enthused as you are for positive change.

This can also look like plans - for theater outings, small vacations in the future, and a few great moments spending quality time together. This is the season of love and kindness for you, Leo.

Libra energy is wonderful and healing, and for the passionate sort of person that you are, you could stand to incorporate a little balance into your routine. Anticipate great love coming your way, as well as a general good feeling during Libra season.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're in your power now, Libra as the Sun moves into your sign for a month, starting September 22 and lasting through October 22. This means that everything that makes you 'you' is going to be more apparent to both yourself and to others.

If your natural tendency is to be kind, as we all know it is, Libra - then your kindness will be noticed and rewarded.

You are a loving person, and your love will not only attract to you more love if you are in a relationship, but you can also expect an 'upgrade' so to speak.

This is the season of clarity for you - if there was ever something wrong with your love life, you will get the chance to be 'righted' during this season.

You are tremendously charismatic, and your 'shine' will be outstanding. Expect a lot of positive attention during this month, Libra - and know that you are worth every ounce of the positivity and kindness you give others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When Libra Sun comes to Scorpio Town, it's a good time for love and passion. While you're a sexy thing, you also like your sexy-time to be part of a loving experience, and this is the time when you can get exactly what you want in a romance.

Contrary to popular belief, you're not all 'wham bam thank you ma'am' - in fact, you really do want a committed, dedicated relationship.

Expect that to come to life during this month. Libra Sun has a tendency to soothe the wildness in the Scorpio heart, and you will find yourself feeling very at ease with your lover - and your life, in general.

You can anticipate a very strong feeling of confidence, as well as bravery. And not only that - you will know what to do with those traits when the time comes.

This is a good time for you to make grand suggestions, like "Will you marry me?" And "Let's have a child..." Big life choices will come easily to you during Libra Sun...so choose wisely, friend!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda