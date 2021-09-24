Love Horoscope For Saturday, September 25, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 25, 2021.

Venus is in Scorpio, and although this is often associated with passion and deep desire, the truth is that the eighth solar house is the sign of her detriment.

Venus is ruled by balanced Libra and strong Taurus, so when she is opposite of Uranus, the planet of chaos lots of things can happen, and many of them feel disruptive and unsafe.

This can create a bit of chaos in our love lives, too, this Saturday. It can translate into feeling disrupted and not having choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of personal property.

It's a me-vs-the-world kind of day, and despite your disdain for disorderly situations, it's still opportunity knocking on your door inviting you to try something new and to do so without fear.

At the end of it all, Aries, you might like the drama that comes with the day, as the challenges invite you to use your best thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of identity.

You are going through some mindset challenges, and your partner could be the catalyst.

For you, love has this amazing ability to change you and to bring in a new perspective about everything you thought you knew.

Being open to different ideas isn't always your strength, but this weekend you may surprise everyone including yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of karma.

Things may not be easy or comfortable for you right now, but the timing is ideal for your future.

It takes a little bit of chaos to help you see patterns. Without discomfort in love, where would your life be? What you dislike can be the only way to get you to make an important choice. You've been holding back, but today, things start to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of friends. It's the people who you think you know well that surprise you at times.

The announcement of a friend moving or getting married and planning to leave is going to rock your world.

But, seeing them move forward with their dreams will encourage your personal convictions to not stay where you are now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

People may talk behind your back, and it's upsetting especially when an ex is believed over you.

The idea that you cannot control the narrative and you are surrounded by individuals you're unsure are friends can disrupt your peace of mind today.

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of reputation.

So, there's a lot going on when it comes to who you can trust and whether or not you need to battle the rumors. The reality is that people are going to say what they want, and you may or may not be able to stop it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't have to defend everything you think and feel to someone who seems to find your convictions unattractive to them.

Even though Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus brings changes to your sector of belief, it's not likely you'll give up what you really feel for someone else.

In fact, the opposite could be more true where you realize how hard it is to build with someone who won't understand you, even if you do all you can to understand them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some people cannot keep things to themselves, and they hear something and have to blurt it to anyone who will listen.

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of secrets, and you may want to be careful not to vent your relationship problems to the first person willing to listen.

They could be the one who decides to say more than you wanted them to others and cause problems in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

All relationships go through their hardships and troubles, and this is what makes your love stronger and resilient to trials in the future.

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of commitment, and the boat gets rocked causing all sorts of friction.

But, if you can stick together and get through this period of testing, you will be stronger than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of health, and love is one of the greatest boosts of positive energy

Spend time with your best love or friend today, as this is the sweet spot where memories are made. Sharing goals, support, and being there for each other can give you such a warm sense of belonging and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of romance, and something sentimental in the middle of a crazy day is exactly what you need.

Order your love their favorite flowers for delivery. Be there for someone when they don't deserve it. Cook dinner at home and dine by candlelight. Make the night special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Negative events that you've had to endure are starting to come to an end.

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of the home, and the final straw may land, but this does not leave you without decisive action.

You may come to a point where you realize enough is enough and decide to put your foot down.

The resolve that you hoped to get will come through you, and despite how hard it is to do, you'll be so relieved once you know this phase is over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus opposes Uranus in Taurus bringing changes to your sector of communication, but there are dynamics that still need to be worked out involving how you speak and the way your message is delivered.

The intensity of your communication is a necessary evil today. When two strong-willed people have fallen in love sparks may fly, but sometimes fire starts due to personalities.

Arguments, tough talks, and disputes are not what you think are loving, (and they can be tough), but healing for you. See things through and try to avoid running from conflict if you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.