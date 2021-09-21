3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 22, 2021

Wednesday, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 22, 2021, may find that their horoscopes are full of positive energy.

In our daily horoscope forecast, we have a waning Moon in Aries after just coming off of the Pisces Full Moon.

Emotions will be high for all zodiac signs in astrology, but so will the drive to make things happen and take action, which is why Aries, Libra, and Aquarius are going to have a good day.

It’s a busy week in astrology, and September 22, 2021, is just setting the stage for the bigger events at the end of the week, and the cosmic benefits are huge.

With the Moon in Aries and the Sun just having crossed over into Libra to officially begin Libra Season, all zodiac signs have the balance of both passion and logic, two necessary ingredients not just to a great day, but a great life.

In addition, Mercury in Libra is trine Jupiter in Aquarius and square Pluto in Capricorn today making it a day when speaking up, having conversations, and taking initiative will be key to using the energy starting Wednesday.

Mercury trine Jupiter enables us to have better conversations about our inner thoughts and beliefs while Mercury square Pluto helps us to speak up about those things that we normally hide or don’t discuss.

Overall, even though all planets involved are retrograde, Wednesday has beneficial energy to help us feel as if we’re making progress on our life path.

September 22, 2021, has the benefit of being a Master Builder Day in Numerology.

In this belief, there are only two Master Builder Numbers, 11 and 22. So on Wednesday, more significant life events will happen, especially those that are a big part of creating our fate and accomplishing our soul purpose.

Right now, it’s important to remember the current energetic theme is asking us to reflect on the past, really absorbing the lessons that we were meant to learn so that we don’t have to repeat them in the future which means that we really will be free to move forward.

It’s really about cleaning up any lingering cobwebs from the past so that nothing will be able to ruin the future you’re creating, especially if you're an air sign like Libra or Aquarius, or the fire sign Aries.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 22, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have been in the spotlight for much of the day due to Wednesday’s astrology, even before it became your Zodiac Season, but here we are officially in your own personal new year and the start of something great.

This has been a year for you for sure, there have been lots of reflections and seeing old situations in a new light.

While not always pleasant or easy, everything that you’ve done up until this point has been about creating that life that you truly want. During Libra season even without a Mercury Retrograde happening it’s normal to have people from our pasts come back under the guise of wishing us a 'Happy Birthday'.

But this year, it really is a totally new you. Expect a very lighthearted and free feeling to last for much of the day on Wednesday, as it suddenly seems you can breathe easier.

Even though it’s unlikely that any exes will be able to worm their way back in, take today to write a list of what you’re bringing closure to and not talking with you as you begin another year around the Sun.

September 22, 201 is a great day for your zodiac sign. So, take inventory of your life because you’ll be feeling so optimistic about your future.

And remember, on Wednesday, it's also okay to just simply enjoy the moment and smile because of how far you’ve come.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the Moon in your sign opposite of Mars in Libra on Wednesday, you’re experiencing a jumpstart towards what means the most to you.

This is different from some of your normal high energy, it’s deeper rooted in not just what you’re passionate about, but what truly possesses meaning to you.

This has been a new feeling for you. To almost be able to see the path you normally would have taken versus the one that is calling to you now.

There has been an up-leveling in the past few months for you because of the truths that you’ve admitted and worked through with yourself.

So much so, that there is no going back to who you were before. While you may still be getting used to this new you, today is going to feel like you’re really settling into this new space.

There will be a certain confidence and trust about the feelings that you’re having on September 22, and the conversations you want to take place.

The action you’re taking creates a great day for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This is what it means to truly know yourself and trust that your feelings aren’t something that’s distracting you from life but is helping you to live life to the fullest on Wednesday.

Wednesday brings great energy to reflect back on how far you’ve come and tackle change head-on, make good use of it, you’ve earned it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With Jupiter in your sign creating the trine to Mercury in Libra on Wednesday, you will feel this energy almost as soon as you wake up.

Jupiter is the planet of good luck and abundance, so it’s probably been a year where you can reflect back and see just how much better this planet has brought your way and it isn’t even over yet.

September 22, 2021, is a big day not only to feel hopeful and optimistic about the future but to be able to use your words to get across what you’ve been feeling and reflecting on.

Sometimes you have a harder time explaining your thought process so that it makes sense to others, especially family and friends who don’t always get your independent or carefree ways.

But Wednesday is different. The reason why September 22 is a great day for you is that the energy is helping you to speak your truth in a way that others will be able to understand and not feel reactive.

You will be radiating happiness, joy, confidence, and excitement which will be coming across in your conversations with others. If you have any big news to break or talks to have, today is the day because it’s the perfect day to start planning moves for your future. Be bold today and remember, no big rewards without big risk.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.