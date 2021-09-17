Love Horoscope For Saturday, September 18, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 18, 2021.

The Sun is in Virgo. The transiting Pisces Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Aquarius.

We want big things in love, and sometimes it's not easy to find all that we want within a romantic relationship.

Saturday's astrology reminds us that our friendships and other areas of our life sometimes fill in the gap where romance or love disappoint.

Love, like life and the changing of times, goes through seasons, and this season of love can involve work, renewed or refreshed life purpose, and even a bit of fun hanging out with friends and no focus on anything more than companionship.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's good to have a lot of friends and finding a relationship partner who is also a friend can happen this weekend.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships. Your love for people grows under this transit.

You meet people naturally and find it easy to connect with others. If you're single this could lead you to meet someone special if you're single.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Good things come to you once all your priorities fall into place.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career, and this one area of your life can give you the boost of confidence you need.

You could feel a strong sense of purpose and this enhances your attractiveness to others bringing you positive connections that could lead to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being with someone who believes and sees the world in the same way as you do makes a big difference in your relationships.

You may find that you're able to connect more to someone you love when your hearts are in harmony with each other.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of beliefs, and this bring a desire to bond over all the topics you love, and when you feel that you don't it can make it tougher for you to connect long term.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know in your heart that some things need to be healed in order for you to love in a healthy way.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets, and this expands your ability to see your past in a way. you haven't.

This is a fortunate time for healing and growing more in tune with yourself so that your confidence in your relationship can grow, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your desire to be with someone and to show your love is growing stronger each day. The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

This is the time to make plans for marriage or the future, especially if you've been thinking about it for some time but haven't felt that things were right just yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of health. It's good to work on your physical well-being, but don't forget your emotional wellness, too.

Look at your life in a holistic way. Be willing to work on all aspects of your being. The stronger you are, Virgo, the stronger your relationships will be, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Big plans for love are possible while the Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of romance.

Make it a point to do something special with your loved ones. If you're single, get together with a best friend and get together to do something super special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of family, and your luck at home improves.

This is a wonderful time to bond with your loved ones. If there's been a lot of stress and fighting, this weekend can really help you to start changing things around for the better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and your desire to connect and to speak your mind grow. Use words as if they have healing power to them. Speak kindly.

Be willing to say you're sorry when needed. Ask others to open up to you, and pick up where you may have left off with old friends whom you've lost touch with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love can feel like it's put on the backburner with you being so busy at this time.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money, and you may be making a lot more of it or have a chance to invest wisely and benefit you and your entire family one day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's so important to be yourself and to be genuine when you're in a loving relationship.

When you hide who you truly are in order to be with another person, things don't always last.

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, and this is a call back to authenticity.

To make things better in your love life overall, work on being more genuinely you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon and Jupiter conjunct while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of the past. There are certain things that you cannot change, Pisces, even if you want to.

You are human and you make mistakes. But, this doesn't mean you should put your love life on hold.

It's not easy to address things you once were, but you can change and make the most of your future. Don't let remorse or regret stop you from experiencing all that love has to offer you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.