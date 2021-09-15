Love Horoscope For Thursday, September 16, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 16, 2021.

When you aren't sure where to find the love you are searching for, the stars say to look within. We are at the peak of the 2021 retrograde season with 7 parts of our daily astrology turning inward.

Mars is leaving Virgo to enter Libra, where trouble can stir in relationships, but this should not create problems until later this weekend.

Gaps and problems that exist will be found, but you have the strength to learn and grow through each moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon square Venus brings out the tension in your sector of secrets and resources.

You have to work twice as hard as usual to get the information you want from your mate.

Have time-sensitive paperwork that needs to be filed but without their information, you can't do it? Be sure to ask ahead to get things done timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you love someone you are willing to work a little harder for your relationship.

A test may come where you demonstrate your true care and affection for your mate and you pass with flying colors.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you are in a relationship with someone the goal is to make each others' life better than it was when you were single.

Try to find ways to incorporate healthy lifestyle choices that are sustainable for you and your partner.

Be an encourager and a cheerleader. You give your partner a reason to feel like they can tackle a problem that has been difficult to manage on their own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon square Venus, and this is a romantic time for you and where you should put in a little extra effort.

Go out of your way to do something nice and unexpected. Your romance and love can grow during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you just need to stay close to what you know and consistency is the key to your happiness today.

Rather than go out schedule some quality time at home. Do little things such as watching TV and eating a simple meal. Just being together can be exactly what makes the day sweet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Chances are there are lots of important things that you’ve been wanting to talk about with your partner.

Many little items that need to be addressed will come up and give you plenty of reason to open up and see exactly what you’re thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your personal value systems Mayfield slightly challenge today. You will be willing to make adjustments to meet your partner halfway so that you can live harmoniously together, including in the area of finances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How you feel personally about important changes that need to be made available to you comes up.

Don’t silence your inner voice when you can hear it. Instead, use that to guide your next steps in an area of your life that needs focus.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try not to always be looking over your shoulder to see whether or not you can trust someone.

Mistakes can be made, but they may not be intentional, and it’s important for you to remain objective when it comes to forgiveness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s a good time to put your feelers out and get to know other people especially if you’re single.

As a great time to meet someone through friends or at work through a business social or even through your networks online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be focusing more than usual on your friendships right now.

Chances are that there are things that you need to dress in your love life as well but if you have yourself too busy dealing with someone else’s drama, you may not see it clearly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your beliefs in true love get challenged today. You discover something about your relationship that you never realized before.

Little miracles can happen throughout the day to give you signs that your love life is headed in a new direction.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.