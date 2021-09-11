Love Horoscope For Sunday, September 12, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 12, 2021.

The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius later today in preparation for the Final Quarter Moon, and despite the fact that we know we have things to do, much of our energy is put on hold. Likely because of other people.

The engaged Moon once it shifts into Sagittarius is ready to go, but Saturn in Aquarius puts some restrictions in place.

It's best to be patient at this time as the energy makes it ways through the start of the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your patience is wearing thin, Aries. Life is hectic these days and with Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of reputation, you are sensitive to how people treat you, and perhaps even intolerant of disrespect at a higher level.

Respect is so important in relationships. And, when you sense yours is being violated, you'll stand up for yourself even if it means a breakup follows.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know what you know, and to be told otherwise or for someone to try and manipulate how you think and feel is more than your bullish personality can stand.

And, with Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of beliefs, you won't have it.

You prefer to think for yourself. Your way of thinking is a process that is slowly changing with time. You may not agree with someone else's belief, but you'd respect it, and expect that they would do the same.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When people share things with each other, it feels as though you're rich.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of shared resources, and there's a sense of urgency when it comes to being generous with one another.

You might have had your reservations about collaborating and blending things with another person, but this will feel great.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you are ready to take a leap, there's really nothing to stop you from being involved in every way.

You're ready to jump into something with both feel when Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of commitment.

Even your risk-taking nature is challenged during this transit and it can prompt you to make important adjustments that you would never have done before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's always best to take good care of yourself. Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of health, and things that have strained you may make you hit an emotional wall.

There's really no other choice but to do something about what you're experiencing right now. You'll feel better knowing you did the right thing for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of passion, and this is where you realize that life is way too short to not do something that you love.

Delayed gratification has its place in life, but it's not for everyone, every day. You need to embrace your right to have fun, to play, and to pursue romantic happiness, just like everyone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Family first can be one your mind so much so that you strive to combat all that is keeping you from quality time.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of home, and there can be lots of obstacles coming up that you need to address.

The window of opportunity to make radical changes that improve your family time is here over the next few days, and it's good to take advantage of it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A tough conversation is a necessary one, and you may find that you're able to get through the challenges but not without a few banters in the process.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of communication making it harder to say what you need to say without added friction.

But, once you get over the tough times, understanding and a mutual agreement can be reached.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes people lose things or accidents happen, and it's no one's fault. You may feel a jolt of shock when you are out of something you hold dear without warning.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of personal property, and it can alter your perspective on what to value in life. It's likely not going to be 'stuff'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may wake up questioning everything and anything in your life. There is always room for growth and a need to self-improve, anyway.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of identity, and a hard look in the mirror and your overall life is worth doing.

Take time to check in with your heart. Grab a notebook. Set goals. Write them down to commit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't have to stick around with a situation that makes you feel uncomfortable or underappreciated.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of enemies, and the energy can have you determined to remove enemy vampires from your life that suck the time from you.

Time is a limited resource that you don't want to share for no reason. Start to put a cap on things you sense are going to limit your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who you know and who you hang out with the most, matters.

Mars at a critical degree in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn, your sector of friends, and you may find that you're able to make a good impression with others, including for networking purposes. Your partner may play a role in who you get to meet, and this can be a kismet situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.