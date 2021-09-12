Weekly Love Horoscope For September 13 - 19, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope for September 13 to 19, 2021 for all zodiac signs in astrology is here during the Sun in Virgo season.

This week begins with our First Quarter Moon and Mars moving into Libra, changing how we are viewing our relationships and helping us to discover what matters most.

While not an overly active week in the sky, the astrology does hit where it matters most. Sometimes when we see fewer transits in a week, they tend to have a more dramatic effect on us and our lives because we’re able to sit within the energy. This is true for this week.

The current astrology works together as we encounter the First Quarter Moon helping us to feel more determined towards pursuing what matters most to us.

Then Mars in Libra will help us plan and strategize with an emphasis on balance and reciprocity to ensure that what we’re creating is nothing like the past.

Then comes the transits helping us let go of those old selves or ideals and ushering in a more serious viewpoint of our feelings and what we need to do in our relationships.

This is what clarity looks like.

The moment when we realize that there is no back to return to. When we understand what and who matters most to us and then get serious about making sure we do something about it.

This is the moment when we refuse to let another opportunity pass us by simply because it’s happening sooner or differently than we imagined it would.

While love is anything but logical, we do have to be able to take it seriously so that we don’t come face to face with regrets later on.

It’s the moment when our faith for what will be becomes greater than any fears.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, September 13 to Sunday, September 19, 2021:

Monday, September 13, 2021—First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius

A time that marks we are halfway between the New Moon and the next Full Moon on September 20th.

Review what needs to be done in order to move through what is currently coming up for you in your romantic life. This energy will provide determination and clarity to be able to take those steps no matter how big they may seem into the next chapter that is awaiting you.

Sun in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces

A two-day transit that helps us focus on the spiritual qualities of our romantic relationship and how it relates to our own individual path of growth. A time to explore the possibilities and be ready to shed your old self that you have grown out of. Make room for creation.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021—Mars enters Libra

Until October 30th the planet that rules our passion and determination will be moving into the partnership orientated sign of Libra.

While not a likely pair, together these two help us speak about our needs and pursue what feels in balance with us. Whether this is a new level within an existing relationship or letting go of what isn’t in alignment with our truth.

We become more docile with this energy and able to not only compromise but also to say what we need to in a more caring straightforward manner.

This energy is a potent time for making big relationship moves like engagements.

Thursday September 16, 2021—Sun in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn

Under this two-day transit love and romance takes on more intensity. Pluto the Lord of the Underworld helps us to understand our deepest truth and passion, allowing us to focus on energy in these areas.

With this energy we will not only feel our emotions at a deeper level, but we will allow ourselves to take action on what we’ve previously tried to bury or ignore.

Venus in Scorpio square Saturn in Aquarius

Love takes a more serious turn during this two-day transit, but it’s not all bad. This transit enables us to truly see not only our feelings but also to understand how important a particular relationship is in our life and how essential it is to honor it for that reason.

Under the energetic influence of this transit, we also will have deeper, more serious conversations about the future which will allow us to make plans together for what comes next. An excellent time for conversations with a new or prospective romantic partner.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

This week will ask you to slow down as you come to the full truth of what you’ve been feeling recently.

No matter how you’ve tried to paint your emotions differently they still seem to be seeping through.

Realizing that we can’t ignore those pangs of growth is what will allow you to settle into the mode of looking at what’s next. Focus on the truth so that you can start to live it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Being asked to leave our comfort zone can be scary but being pushed outside of it can often be terrifying.

You’ve been on the verge of taking that first step for some time, however the universe will be closing some doors for you this week which will make you realize you can’t go back anymore even if you wanted to.

Instead of looking at what it seems like you’re losing, turn your gaze towards what’s coming in. Trust what and who shows up for this new chapter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Put all of your energy into what is putting energy into you. Really take this week to reflect on where you’re chasing or pushing and instead of going even harder, pull back and look at who and what relationships are putting energy and time into you.

Those are what you should be focusing on because there is balance present. If it seems like nothing is though, then take that as a sign to focus more on your own path. Make sure your cup is truly full first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your ability to feel is one of your greatest gifts. When you’ve been hurt or feel let down though, you tend to try to reel back that part of yourself which only makes you feel more confused and not like yourself.

Spend time this week reconnecting with your heart because your emotions are deeply connected to your truth. You can’t make decisions about love from anywhere but your heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Once you let go of that grand picture of how you think love is meant to show up you’re going to find out what’s real and what isn’t. But you have to be ready for it.

Part of this is you being ready to receive what you have always truly needed even if it’s coming dressed differently than you had imagined.

This week could lead to some sudden insights into a relationship you had disregarded but suddenly seems to mean everything to you.

There’s nothing wrong with changing your mind if it brings you closer to your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Within the plans that don’t go the way that we think they will we often realize what it is we truly need from love and from life. Look for the lessons within the mess this week.

It’s easy to try to stick with the routine of how things have been going, but if you’re not truly feeling fulfilled then you’re only hurting yourself.

Leave behind consistency this week if the only thing it’s bringing you is inconsistency.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes you just have to blow up your life, burn that bridge and never look back. Peace can often come at a high expense but it’s up to you to decide it’s one you no longer are willing to invest in.

While you can reflect this week on what means the most to you, it’s time to really look at who you mean the most to. We are only confused when we want reality to be different than it is.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Welcome to a brand-new chapter where you are (finally) the starring role of your own life. It’s a brave new world for you in life and in love that is only limited by what you believe is possible.

Take time this week to give yourself credit for how far you’ve come and let yourself be excited about what is next. The more you work on creating a life you love; the sooner love will find you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While so much is changing this week it’s important to make sure that you are in it and not allow it to just happen to you. Life will always be ready with distractions to keep you away from doing what you truly resonate with.

Life will always be busy, and that perfect time can seem to be forever elusive. But this week, make time for who and what nourishes your life and the person you’re growing into. Feelings will be strong, but don’t forget that’s what love is supposed to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There may have been some unpleasant surprises lately but that doesn’t mean they still aren’t working for you. Instead of getting dragged down by the difficulties, use them as doors to the next chapter for yourself and for the relationship that you want to create.

Seeing the truth of where we are and how we got there is only one piece of the puzzle, creating the steps forward is the next. Deal with what’s painful now so it doesn’t take you over later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Owning our truth is the biggest act of self-love that we can make. This means that we are freeing ourselves from the person that we were, the wounds that we had to heal and the relationships that were part of that along the way.

It’s understanding that none of this defines you except which made you stronger. Recognize when the lesson is over, so you’ll be free to move forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is always your favorite pastime, but when it becomes a lifestyle is when everything changes.

Don’t be afraid of the depth of feelings washing over you this week and what that means for the future of your relationship.

Big change can always be intimidating but when it’s something that our soul is screaming yes to, then we can be at ease knowing whatever may come up will be something that we can face together.

This week, realizing that you’re not alone anymore is the key to seeing how to live together.