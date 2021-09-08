Your daily horoscope for September 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra conjunct Mercury which can cause pendulum-like thinking as decisions must be made but indecisiveness hinders closure.

It's best to lean heavily on your life's focus during the Sun in Virgo to work through issues that can be put off until certainty kicks in this weekend.

If your birthday is on September 9:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet, Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American comedian, actor, and producer Adam Sandler and Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy.



Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, September 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of relationships.

This can be a confusing time for you when it comes to relationships.

You may need to figure out what you want and what you need a comparison to what is being asked of you.

While conflicting emotions can be uncomfortable, this is a very transformative time that will help you to make a change that is much needed

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of work.

You are driven to achieve a goal and you have the energy to multitask if needed.

There can be lots of dynamics at play but you are able to rise to the challenge and do well even though at times it may feel like you are going to fail.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of creativity.

Inspiration can come to you naturally if you allow yourself some time to think and feel.

Try not to jampacked your day full of senseless activities. Even doing something mundane can lend itself to a creative thought that leads to something cool to do

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of home and family.

Lots of good energy comes your way and you may be looking for holistic activities that provide comfort and love.

It’s a great day for activities that allow you to be lazy and enjoy simple pleasures. Try to keep your schedule free from unpleasantries and keep your options open.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of communication.

You are wearing your heart on your sleeve right now and others may not see how sincere you truly are you are sending mixed signals and that could be one of the reasons why try to be more direct when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of money.

Your attachments come up for you today. Items, projects, spending, and things that you have at home that you value are all areas where you may be sensitive.

How things look will matter more to you than usual. It's a good time to redecorate your home, a bedroom or to pick something up to make your workspace cozier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of identity.

It's all about the appearances for you today. Invest in yourself in ways you ordinarily skip.

Schedule a haircut or style for the weekend. Go through your closet to see what you no longer love and make room for something new when you're out shopping. Give yourself permission to take care of yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of hidden enemies.

It's really easy to say 'love your enemies' but it's much harder to do.

You have been nursing a grudge for some time, but now it's time for you to let it go and to remove yourself from a toxic situation that has held you down for too long. It's time for you to be free.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of friendships. Intuition about what people need from you will go a long way.

You have a lot of sensitivities to what is happening in the world around you, and this translates into you being the friend others need.

Staying in touch with people you love is going to be an important task for you to keep up with today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of career and social status.

Knowing what to do at work and at the right time is an important skill set for you to have.

You have things that you need to accomplish right now, and leaning on your innate talents will bring you opportunities that you want to see.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of higher learning. It's tough to decide if school is right for you.

Maybe you would like to get a certificate or training through an internship or an apprenticeship instead.

You might find an opportunity to train with someone you respect and could learn a lot from. Search out for opportunities. Don't be afraid to apply. You never know what could happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon and Venus conjunct while in your sector of shared resources.

Put your intentions out there. Gifts come from others but it's the universe that often puts things into motion.

You might find it difficult to perceive good things coming so easily but set your doubts aside.

Have faith. See yourself being fully supported. It's amazing how doors open for you when you're ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.