Your daily horoscope for September 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Sun and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The New Moon will take place at 8:54 p.m. EST.

There's intensity to the day with Mars in harmony with Pluto, and this can cause some zodiac signs to feel resolved about solving a problem.

The day is great for setting new goals and starting a new habit.

If your birthday is on September 6:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actress Rosie Perez and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of health. This is the perfect time to launch a new diet or to go on a fitness kick. You should schedule any appointments you need as it relates to your health.

Get lab work done over the next few months, and visit the dentist. Make health a priority at this time, and try to create better habits that support your overall wellbeing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of creativity.

The New Moon encourages you to do things that stimulate your imagination and gets your critical thinking going through music, art, and play. Start a new hobby.

Begin drawing or writing. If you haven't played an instrument in a while, dust it off and start entertaining yourself through the act of making music and doing something fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of home and family. This is a great time to start over with a fresh start related to members who don't get along but are best forgiving each other.

Try to let go of any grudges you may have personally against people. If you have to avoid certain members because they are toxic, do so, but don't do it with hate. Remove yourself with love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of communication. This is a great time for you to write, send emails and to make inquiries about the technology you use for work and for personal matters.

Back up your computer, get your car work done, be sure to delete any people on social media that you prefer not to have on your friend's list. Clear the digital foot print you have to the best of your ability and start fresh.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of money. It's not always how much you make but how much you're able to save, too.

You may need to come up with a new financial strategy about saving money right now. This is a great time to review your financial matters with a planner or advisor you can trust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of identity. it's never too late to hit the restart button in your personal life. You have some things you know you'd like to change and improve.

Clear the clutter in closets, and in rooms of the house that inhibit your creative thinking. It's time to get rid of old papers and files that no longer are necessary, too. Make space for other things and get back to the basics.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of enemies. This is the time when you should look at the entire picture of your life and decide who is on your team and who should not be.

You may have kept in touch with certain individuals at the start of the pandemic, but now realize it's time to severe those ties or distance yourself. It won't be easy, but little-by-little work on reclaiming your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of friends. You have lots of things you'd like to do, but maybe you don't want to always have to do them alone.

This is a great time to join online memberships, to start meeting people that have similar interests and concerns as you do. Work on building your social network and mingling with peers and people you think would be good for your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of career.

This is when you should start looking for new job opportunities or put your feelers out for job promotions, job offers or to start your own business if that is what you feel called to do.

The next few months can be good for planning your future and creating some type of strategy to grow your social presence online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of education. If you've been thinking about enrolling in a training program at work, going to school for a license or returning to college to complete a degree, now is the perfect time to do so.

You might find opportunities are available and that you're perfect to step into a role. You may have things come your way, but it will be better for you to pursue and ask.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of shared resources. This is the time to update any wills or paperwork that involves estate planning.

You will also want to be cautious about health related matters and to avoid doing things that stop you from knowing what is going on with your family members, particularly parents and step parents.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of commitment.

You may have been on the fence about going out with someone or being involved beyond a casual relationship, but now things are changing and you are considering the concept more seriously.

If you've been dating someone who has refused to commit, things may change quickly and head in a new direction that you'll find suitable for you too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.