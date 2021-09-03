Your daily horoscope for September 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

We feel like we are rushing to wait on Saturday as the Moon in Leo, a fixed fire sign, is supported positively by Saturn in Aquarius.

Change will feel like an obstacle to growth as the Moon holds off chaos pushed by Uranus in Taurus, specifically focused on matters related to the home.

Can't get anything done, and schedules get changed? That may be a blessing as Mercury speaks to Saturn, too.

Saturday is perfect for regrouping, planning and getting your personal life strategy back on course.

If your birthday is on September 4:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, September 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's an entire world inside of you, and it's time for you to let it shine.

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of passion and creativity, and there's a universe calling you to share your imagination with others.

You might have a fun and playful side you've hidden due to so many responsibilities. But, the year is not over and there's plenty of time to let your real self come out and have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't need to bump heads with someone in authority, but here you are rubbing others the wrong way, even if you are trying to do the opposite. What could be going on?

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of the home. And ego clashes could be involved. You don't want to be the person who always has to be right, Leo. Maybe you can have everyone share ideas and see what you love the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need to be heard, and when you're not, this spells trouble for others. The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of communication.

You're chatty and wanting to get your credit for when it is due. So, there's a bit of tension that you may be causing without realizing it. Try to remain humble, Gemini, it's for the best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of money.

There are certain corners you won't want to cut today, and that means when you buy things you will want to have the best that you can get. Still, stick with your budget.

Aim for quality over quantity. Give yourself time to choose what you really feel will work for your outfits and give you the pizzaz you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know you were made to be brave and to lead the way. So, why are you hiding.

In fact, the Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of identity, and you may find that you are asked more than usual what it is that you stand for.

Maybe you lost your way somehow, Leo, but this is not a time to back down from an opportunity. Your moment of bravery is here. What do you want your life to be defined as?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of karma, and everyone knows that what comes around goes around - until it doesn't.

You might be feeling like the world has its eyes on you now that you've been making a bit of wave in the world.

You're going to have to make sure your T's are crossed and your i's dotted in order to avoid any backlash on what you set to do but lack in the area of your experience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of friends, and you will somehow be the one who seems to have it all together right now.

Great things in life are unfolding for you, and it's going to come from the 'who you know' realm of your life instead of you going out and hunting for an opportunity elsewhere. If you're job hunting, now is a good time to submit resumes or apply for work that you love.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to the sector of your career. This is a super exciting time for you to build your business or brand and to establish yourself in a powerful way.

Whatever you do, bring an element of your best self to all your meetings and jobs that you are responsible for. People will see your strengths without you having to boast or humblebrag. You're where you need to be for now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of higher learning. If you're planning to go back to school or have loans to apply for, do it now.

There's free money on the table for you to get the education you wanted or to teach a class in a subject you love. You never know how far you'll go until you've taken a leap of faith and tried something new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of shared resources, and you can be bold and ask for what you want.

Don't be shy about your request, either. People are feeling generous. So, why not receive some of the blessings and luck in your life? You've earned it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of commitment. You may have some pretty high standards when it comes to who you want to allow on your team.

You may be evaluating some of these critical life choices you have had to make with respect to your partnerships. This is the time to consider who you might want to build with and who may not be strong enough to build with at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Leo brings energy to your sector of health, which is so important to protect right now as you are carrying a lot of concern for things you can't control.

With Neptune opposite Mars in your sector of relationships, take care of yourself, and try to avoid people that you feel aren't healthy emotionally. You may try to help more than needed. Instead, all the energy you'd apply to those relationships, see how you can give the time and resources to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.