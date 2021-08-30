Your daily horoscope for August 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

We have lots of thinking energy in the atmosphere on Tuesday.

Both the Sun and the Moon are in signs ruled by the planet Mercury.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, so our thoughts are centralized on friendships for the month of September.

If your birthday is on August 31:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Richard Gere, American comedian and actor Chris Tucker, and singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're overthinking things, Aries. Here you are, looking for a way out, when the path is clear. You can't go around the problem.

It's not going to allow you to avoid it either. You need to work through it.

That's the only way to the other side, and trying a different route will only cause you stress you don't need. You can do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You aren't unwilling to do the hard stuff, but you may find it challenging to get others to understand why you're willing to work so hard. You might not have cheerleader friends who encourage you.

This is a time when you're going to it alone, and even if you are successful, you may not hear that anyone admit they were wrong or sorry for not being there when you needed them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Family can be hard to manage at times. People have their own ideas. They try to protect you with their love.

You find that they will even stand in your way to create enough barriers to stop you from doing what you know you must do.

It's not an easy spot for you to be in, but this is your journey. You will find a way to get to the other side. You have been down this road before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You cannot convince someone who thinks that they know better than you to see your side. You have to decide that you are your own boss person.

You can make decisions and exercise your free will just as much as anyone else.

You don't need permission to be yourself. You just do it, and let people decide if they want to be around or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When it comes to money-making decisions, there's going to be some head-butting taking place. You are not in the same page right now. You want to save, and the other person may not.

They think that you can use what you have in a way that's best, but maybe that isn't what you feel right about doing right now.

Instead of going at it all day, table the conversation until later. Things may be better once life is less busy and you can think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yes, you own a lot of things and you may be ready to part with a few of them. Go through your friendship and network first.

They may be so anxious and ready to take some of your items off hand.

You might make a few sales and truly delight others while taking better care of yourself. It's a win-win.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Something can creep back into your life, and you'll wonder how in the world that happened.

Sometimes things take place in order to reset your life. You may be ready for a change that you should have done long ago, but choose not to. This time is different. You're wiser than you were before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends can really put a fire in your belly to desire more for yourself. You may have never thought of doing things now, but here you are with people pushing you to do better and to be a better person.

You never know what it is that you can accomplish but a good friend can see right to the heart of you, and this is exactly what you need. Someone who believes in you and has lots of faith. Borrow it until you also believe in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you have so much work to do, you may have to turn the phone off and tell your friends you'll be in touch later. It's a harsh reality, but you have to focus.

One dramatic disruption from a good friend can take you down an emotional rabbit hole you don't have time for today. Secure all fronts. Safe guard your time. You'll be free and clear later once the work is done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't have to believe something another person thinks or feels to be nice.

You are your own person. You need to trust yourself when your heart says you are on a different spiritual path.

Perhaps you'll get where they are one day, but if that isn't now, then it isn't. Don't be guilted into something that you're not al about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When your partner receives something of value and they don't tell you about it, it's hurtful.

You may feel like their secret is saying something to you about your overall relationship.

This could be true, but they may not know that you feel this way. If you've not confronted the problem head on, then now is the best time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

No one said fighting for something you believe would be easy. It's not been at all, and you wonder why does life have to be so difficult.

You are just trying to help and still there's so many hurdles to climb.

There is a lesson in perseverance for you here, and you sticking things out allows others to observe your determination and willingness to serve despite your challenges.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.