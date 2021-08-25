3 Zodiac Signs Who Fight With Everyone During The Critical Degrees Of The Moon In Aries Starting August 26, 2021

Which are the three zodiac signs who will fight with everyone during the Moon in Aries at a critical degrees on August 26, 2021?

It's already hard enough on the psyche when Moon in is the zodiac sign of Aries, and during the Critical Degrees - those little make-or-break moments that occur when the Moon is doing its thing, we will get to see all the fighters rise to the surface, scrapping for trouble.

Certain zodiac signs tend to be fighters, and so when the Moon is in Aries, their personality comes out a bit stronger than others.

Naturally and without even thinking, we know Aries is going to lead the pack on this one. If it's war you want, then it's war you get! But Aries is not alone; you can expect your sign and everyone you know to join the mob; we're about to become a scrappy bunch of brats, all cruisin' for a bruisin'.

The Critical Degrees of the Moon in Aries is what gives us the idea to sharpen the blade before we go into battle.

And while that is most definitely metaphorical, we can think of this as premeditation; this transit brings out way too much aggression, and it's all happening on August 26. Get your armor on now, kids, because it's 'kill or be killed' time - poetically speaking!

Zodiac signs who will fight with everyone during the critical degrees of the Moon in Aries starting August 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Oh hi, Aries. Look, most of the time you walk around looking for a fight anyway, so when you get the booster shot of the Critical Degrees of the Moon in Aries, it's like your consciousness gets uploaded into a warrior robot, hellbent on conquering.

You will seek out and find someone to fight with. On this day, you can also expect to be confronted; not everyone wants to stand by while you rant and rage all over them.

Yeah, sure, it's fun to release your monumentally pent-up aggression, but understand this: you won't be alone, nor will you win the battles you wage.

Ain't that a kick in the head, Aries? Imagine not winning? In all truth, you never imagine that - you always project a major win, which is why you engage in battle so easily and frequently. Today is your special day, Aries. En guard!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Qui nos morituri te salutant! This is the cry of the ancient gladiators, right before they went into battle. It means, "We who are about to die, salute you!" And while all this seems a bit over the top and dramatic, this is also going to be your battle cry during this day.

And why? Why so dramatic, why such flare? Because on this day, you will feel justified by your actions, no matter how hostile they are.

Your ego is superior, Leo - and you have a way of convincing yourself that no matter what you do, you're right.

And today, with the Critical Degrees of the Moon in Aries, you will engage in fights with loved ones, family members and people on the street. Why? Because you can.

Because you feel justified. Because you feel, as you always feel, right. You're already in a bad mood, and what better way to alleviate your stress and aggravation than to start an unnecessary fight with someone - anyone? (Note to self: avoid hanging out with Leos, today.)

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Bingo, Virgo wins the award for most ornery and obnoxious behavior today! You're never satisfied, and you always find something wrong with every single scenario you find yourself in. In a way, dissatisfaction is your status quo, so it's not really a big deal to disapprove of everything while looking down your nose at it all.

The kicky part is that with the Critical Degrees of Moon in Aries, you're going to want to slug it out with whomever gets in your way.

You may hate everything, but you usually just keep it to yourself, or let it play out on your face.

You love to show your disgust and you laugh internally as you watch people pick up on your vibe. Now, with the Moon's influence on you, you may want to take that rotten attitude into the boxing ring. For the first time in your life, you're going to want to get physical with this aggression of yours. It may not come to fisticuffs - but you'll wish it did.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda