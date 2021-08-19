Your daily horoscope for August 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22, and the Moon will start the day in Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Things are a little bit chaotic as Uranus retrograde begins in the zodiac sign Taurus.

If your birthday is on August 20:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter Demi Lovato, American writer H.P. Lovecraft, and American journalist Connie Chung.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships, and it's good to be around others.

Some kind of synergy will take place when you are with people that have a common goal in mind.

Try to avoid staying around individuals who are only looking out for themselves.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status, and sometimes it is about who you know not necessarily what you know.

Today you would be best to mingle and get to know others. It's a good day to ask lots of questions and to be curious about how things are done.

The more you learn about others the more you will find that it helps relationships at the workplace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of beliefs.

Even though part of you may still be slightly skeptical about how the universe works, there's also a part of you that is curious to see if it's real.

Today put out your intentions and ask the universe what it is that you need. Participate in a prayer or do something that helps you to connect with your spiritual side.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

Be community minded and let your goals include others. It's a great day for you to find one thing that you can do to pay it forward.

You can possibly buy someone's cup of coffee for them or help a friend who you know is a nearby and has been afraid to ask for assistance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of relationships. It's not going to be a loner day.

You do best in a group setting. It's a beautiful day for scheduling a dinner date with a friend or plan to go out shopping and chat about how your week is going.

Whatever you decide to do today be sure to remain social.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of work, and much can get accomplished today but don't forget that there is always strength in numbers.

Ask family to help with chores. If you have small children, start teaching them tasks that they can do to help you and to show their independence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of romance, and even if you're single that doesn't mean that you can't have a little bit of it in your life.

You can do something fun and playful with a friend. You can even go out of your way to show some love to a single friend such as buy flowers or plan to go for a night out on the town.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

This is the time of year when many people are starting to plan a family reunion.

If you have a trip that you intend to take in the near future, this day is good for planning out your itinerary and starting to have discussions about what your arrangements will be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication.

Certain things need to be said today and you may be inclined to want to talk in private instead of around others.

If you have an important message that you want someone to hear without any interruptions, instead of assuming that you can get it done quickly, try to schedule a coffee date. Honoring your time is smart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money.

Even if you have no intention of investing any money in the stock market or looking at cryptocurrency it's a good day for you to at least read up on the white papers that help you to follow what is going on in trends.

Being in tune with how others are investing their resources is a good thing for you to participate in today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity.

Knowing who you are is a long process. Even if you feel very confident in yourself, self-doubt can creep in. It's time for you to start reinventing parts of yourself that you feel are outdated.

You're never too old or too young to start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of karma.

You may think that people perceive certain things about you but they are not even thinking in that way.

Part of you will need to adjust the fact that mistakes aren't always as memorable as you think. You may be your worst critic, it's important for you to show yourself some grace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.