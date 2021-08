Your daily horoscope for August 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius entering the zodiac of Capricorn where it is consider to be in its fall.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 22, where it is in its sign of dignity.

The Moon will square the planet of love and beauty at the start of the day.

Moon square Venus can bring edginess and slight disagreements to the day.

If your birthday is on August 18:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor, singer/danger Patrick Swayze, American actor Christian Slater, and American comdeian Andy Samberg.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a busy day ahead for you Aries, but you are ready for it.

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

Something amazing could happen to you even though you may feel as though you are going through a type of purifying fire.

When the Moon enters Capricorn, it will square Venus, in your relationship sector, so anticipate a little tension that will have a good outcome for you.

This problem could involve a boss or some sort of authority figure, and relate to communication because the Moon will also be speaking to Mercury in your daily work sector. Be sure to keep on top of anything that needs to be confirmed, and open communication lines.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have to stand firm on a particular conviction that you often are challenged on.

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn in your solar house of beliefs, and how you think may or may not agree with the way others perceive the world to be.

The Moon will square Venus, your planetary ruler, so there can be some work to do related to how you get along with someone.

Because Mercury will also be speaking with the Moon, your charm is at an all-time high, and others will perceive you in positive ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources and secrets.

There are some things that you may prefer to have buried and not want anyone to really talk about.

This is a good time for you to go ahead and clean out little things like your spam folder and also any mail that you got lying around.

If you have the ability to be at home today, do a deep cleaning just to clear the energy.

It's a week for you to get things done, and to not procrastinate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of relationships.

Relationships and your commitment to them are at the forefront of the day, Cancer, especially in the area of your family.

You may find that there's a little bit of tension going on among older family members and this could be because of Mercury conjunct Mars.

The Moon will trine Mars, so the foundations you've already established throughout the year are solid. Lucky for you, you have a lot of credibility, which gives you an upper hand, so use it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

Now is the time for you to get serious about the things you have to do this week.

You will be very short on time but your to do list will be a mile long.

With the Moon Square Venus in your communication sector, you will want to multitask but perhaps this is not a good time to do it.

Note that important conversations may have to wait until you can focus. You are likely to not be fully present if you multitask too much.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of romance and creativity.

Give yourself a treat and enjoy a little hobby. This is a wonderful time for you to invest money into buying things that you ordinarily would not indulge yourself in.

Perhaps you would like to get a new planner for the 2022 new year. Or maybe you have a little room that you would like to convert into a place where magic can happen with paints and arts or crafts.

Anything is on the table right now while the Moon is in your play sector. Be sure to make time to have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family. Sometimes it really is all about you, and you may feel this strongly today.

You are likely to take things personally, especially if you feel under attack from family or relatives who live with you. The Moon is going to be squaring the planet of Mercury in your enemies sector, so there's a chance that some backbiting could come into your awareness.

With the planet Mars involved, this could make you very angry. And you may become aware of the fact that someone else is unhappy about something you have done.

However, because Venus is in your sign, you have a lot of love to give and are able to build a bridge where one has been destroyed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of communication. An ex out of the blue may try to smooth things over from the past.

This may be where you go from past lovers to a new friendship. This may not be something that you are fully comfortable with, but perhaps you will second-guess yourself due to the Mercury Mars conjunction in your friendship sector. This will be an emotional time and lots for you to process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of money.

You are in the zone and right now lots of money is on the table for you to earn.

With the Moon in your money factor squaring the sign of Venus, there can be a friend in the wings who is striving to help you get an opportunity under the belt.

The Mercury conjunct Mars transit that takes place in your sector of career, can make you feel like you have to work twice as hard as you usually do. Don't give up, Sagittarius, this will have a big pay off for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of identity. You are sensitive to the things you need right now, and even though this may be a time where your sensibility is awakened, you are still focused on your goals.

The Moon in your sign will square Venus and your beliefs sector. This is an opportunity for you to redefine your life purpose and to plan for the rest of the year.

You will want to see the obstacles in your life in order to clear the air and help you to streamline or remove any problems that are holding you back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies. The friendship that is toxic may be buried finally once and for all.

You may finally decide to remove this person from your social media, block them from your phone, and forget their name.

Because the Moon is squaring Venus in your career sector you may decide that the best thing for you to do right now. Instead of sulking, dive into your work fully to forget what is bothering you.

This may be the best way for you to handle your emotions right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac of Capricorn, your solar house of friends.

If you need someone to be like a rock emotionally for you right now this is the time for you to ask for it.

The Moon in Capricorn supports you in many ways especially while Mercury and Mars are in your relationship sector.

Because the Moon squares Venus in your shared resources, a friend may be able to help you in ways that you had not thought.

Be willing to share whatever problems you're going through to allow others to have a chance to be there.If you need someone to be like a rock emotionally free right now this is the time for you to ask for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.